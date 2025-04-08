ThreatSTOP Enhances DNS Defense Cloud with Onboarding, Payments & Trial

"At ThreatSTOP, our mission is to make network protection simple, accessible, and effective," said CEO Tom Byrnes. "These DNS Defense Cloud enhancements show our commitment to helping customers secure their networks quickly with a seamless sign-up to deployment experience." Post this

Key Updates to ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud

A New 30-Day Trial Experience

The new trial experience exclusively focuses on DNS Defense Cloud, our Protective DNS Cloud offering. It provides businesses with a 30-day opportunity to explore ThreatSTOP's powerful DNS protection capabilities. The trial is user-friendly, allowing participants to assess how the solution proactively prevents threats before they affect critical systems. DNS Defense Cloud is also ideal for remote working environments, offering seamless support for DNS over HTTPS (DoH) to ensure secure and private browsing for distributed teams.

Streamlined Onboarding with an Intuitive GUI

ThreatSTOP has revamped the DNS Defense Cloud interface to make the sign-up process a breeze for new customers. By eliminating obstacles, businesses can now swiftly protect their networks.

Self-Provisioning with Flexible Payment Options

With self-provisioning through credit cards, customers now have the freedom to sign up, activate, and deploy DNS Defense Cloud on their own schedule. Flexible billing options, such as monthly and yearly plans with discounts for annual subscriptions, provide budget-friendly choices for organizations of all sizes. ThreatSTOP's pricing is highly competitive, offering enterprise-grade security at a significantly lower cost compared to competitors like Cisco Umbrella. This approach eliminates the need for purchase orders, resellers, or invoicing, making it a convenient and cost-effective solution for organizations.

Enhanced Sign-Up Resilience

The sign-up process has been fortified with backend improvements to ensure reliability and seamless onboarding. ThreatSTOP's investment in system resilience ensures uninterrupted access to its solutions, even during unexpected technical challenges.

Driving Simplicity in Network Protection

With these updates, ThreatSTOP is reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in proactive cybersecurity. DNS Defense Cloud empowers businesses to block malicious activity at the DNS layer, protecting users and networks from threats before they can take hold.

ThreatSTOP invites organizations to explore the new and improved DNS Defense Cloud through its enhanced 30-day trial.

Connect with Customers, Disconnect from Risks

For those interested in joining the ThreatSTOP family, or to learn more about our proactive protections for all environments, visit our product page. Discover how our solutions can make a significant difference in your digital security landscape. We have pricing for all sizes of customers! Get started with a Demo today!

