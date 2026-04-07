Three Attorneys from O. Long Law, LLC Recognized in Illinois Super Lawyers

At the end of the day, our focus remains on doing the work necessary to secure the best possible outcomes for the families who trust us during some of the most challenging moments of their lives. Post this

Long, who founded the firm nine years ago, believes the recognition reflects the firm's collective commitment to handling complex family law matters and achieving meaningful results for clients.

"To have three of our five attorneys included in Illinois Super Lawyers is incredibly rewarding and speaks volumes about our team's dedication and approach to the practice of law," said Long. "At the end of the day, our focus remains on doing the work necessary to secure the best possible outcomes for the families who trust us during some of the most challenging moments of their lives."

In addition to their legal work, the attorneys at O. Long Law, LLC remain active in both the Illinois legal community and local charitable organizations. Long currently serves as Publications Co-Chair for the Illinois State Bar Association Women and the Law Committee and is also a Board Member of Lilac Tree, a nonprofit organization providing education, support, and resources for individuals navigating separation and divorce.

Kibbe has volunteered with Ascend Justice and Rape Victims Advocates, organizations dedicated to supporting victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Clayton volunteers with Bucktown-Wicker Park Mutual Aid, a grassroots community network that helps distribute resources and aid to individuals and families in need.

"I believe every family in our community benefits from the work we do outside the walls of our law firm," Long added. "Giving back is something we believe strongly in and prioritize whenever we can."

About O. Long Law, LLC: Founded in 2017, O. Long Law, LLC has become one of Illinois' premier law firms focusing on family law matters, including divorce, child custody and support, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and LGBTQ family law issues. The firm has built a reputation for exceptional representation in all types of family law matters, particularly those involving high-net-worth marital estates and business ownership.

Media Contact

Media Relations, O. Long Law, LLC, 1 847-556-8846, [email protected], www.olonglaw.com

SOURCE O. Long Law, LLC