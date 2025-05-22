Three Attorneys Named to the 2025 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

The Gold Law Firm, P.C. is pleased to announce that Sidney L. Gold, Esq., Jamie L. Ford, Esq., and Brian Farrell, Esq. have been selected to the 2025 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Principal Shareholder Sidney L. Gold, Esq. is a premier employment law attorney who represents employers and employees in complex state and federal legal matters involving discrimination, civil rights, and business dispute claims. As a recognized authority on anti-discrimination laws, Sid advises public and private sector employers on legal compliance and counsels municipalities, colleges, and universities on employment and civil rights issues. He serves as an arbitrator and mediator for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and publishes numerous articles on employment law and discrimination. He has been selected to the Super Lawyers list annually since 2004.

Partner Jamie L. Ford, Esq. is an accomplished trial attorney whose practice focuses on state and federal legal actions involving discrimination, sexual harassment, whistleblower litigation, wage and hour disputes, wrongful termination, and workplace retaliation. Jamie is a committed advocate who has successfully litigated hundreds of cases and recovered significant compensation for her clients, including landmark sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and whistleblower retaliation cases. Jamie frequently presents guest lectures during employment law conferences and has been selected to the Rising Stars list each year since 2018.

Partner Brian C. Farrell, Esq. is an experienced litigator, representing private and public sector workers and employers in state and federal cases. Brian litigated the first constitutional challenge to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), successfully arguing that transgender individuals are not barred from discrimination relief under the ADA. The case paved the way for transgender people to seek legal protections through disability rights law. Brian is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. He has been selected to the Rising Stars list each year since 2018.

Super Lawyers is a national rating service recognizing outstanding lawyers from over 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selection involves peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. Rising Stars recognizes the top 2.5% of attorneys in each state who are under 40 or have been practicing for 10 years or less.

The Gold Law Firm P.C. is a premier employment law firm located in Philadelphia and Pennsauken, New Jersey. To learn more or schedule a free consultation, call 215-569-1999 or visit www.discrimlaw.net. The firm proudly serves clients in South Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania.

