Three Best Rated® Names PrideStaff Detroit (West) a Top Staffing Agency

Firas and Zina Kajy, Co-Owners/Strategic-Partners of PrideStaff's Detroit (West) office, are thrilled that their office was ranked a top staffing agency in their market. "We are delighted to earn a top spot on the Three Best Rated list," said Zina Kajy. "Our team's commitment to going above and beyond is at the core of what we do. This elite honor is a powerful validation of the trust our clients have placed in our Southfield office to deliver exceptional service and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our associates."

"Our family-owned PrideStaff Detroit (West) office does more than fill open roles. As long-time Detroit residents, we deeply understand the area and its market and take pride in giving back. Our idea of service extends beyond daily operations. We believe contributing to local charities and supporting our clients' favorite causes allows us to make a meaningful impact in the community that we love and serve. We extend our sincere gratitude for this recognition and promise to continue fostering strong connections within our community—connecting quality candidates with exceptional clients each and every day."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

