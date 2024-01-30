Three Capovilla & Williams Attorneys Named to List of Legal Elite

Veterans know how to push through adversity and thrive under pressure, which is exactly what our team does each and every day on behalf of our clients. Post this

Attorney Mickey Williams, a former Army Ranger and decorated combat Veteran, agreed with his partner's assessment of what it takes to routinely obtain strong results for clients, and noted the firm's all-Veteran attorney make-up as a contributing factor to success. "Veterans know how to push through adversity and thrive under pressure, which is exactly what our team does each and every day on behalf of our clients" said Williams.

This is the second consecutive year that Capovilla, Williams, and Higgins have made the list of Legal Elite. Capovilla and Williams have also been recognized by Thomson Reuters in its 2023 and 2024 editions of Super Lawyers Magazine, and each attorney holds a 10/10 rating from Avvo.

About Capovilla & Williams: Nationally recognized for its work on behalf of military service members, Veterans, and students, the attorneys of Capovilla & Williams bring an unmatched commitment to obtaining justice. The firm represents clients across the United States and internationally in matters ranging from courts-martial and administrative separation to VA disability benefits and Title IX misconduct cases. The firm's attorneys are also known for their commitment to charitable groups and organizations dedicated to improving the lives of all community members and especially Veterans in need.

