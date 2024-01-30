Three Capovilla & Williams Attorneys Named to List of Legal Elite

Attorneys Robert Capovilla, Mickey Williams, and Dan Higgins were recently selected to the 21st annual list of Legal Elite, published by leading business and politics magazine, Georgia Trend.
WOODSTOCK, Ga., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three attorneys from the all-Veteran law firm of Capovilla & Williams – Robert Capovilla, Mickey Williams, and Dan Higgins – were recently recognized for excellence in the practice of law by leading business publication, Georgia Trend Magazine. The list of "Legal Elite" has been published for twenty-one consecutive years and holds particular significance in the profession because it is based entirely on voting by other attorneys licensed to practice law in Georgia.
Partner Robert Capovilla recently reflected on the honor and spoke to his team's ability to produce positive results on behalf of clients facing extraordinarily difficult situations. "In almost all cases we handle, the potential impact on our clients is enormous, often affecting their freedom, careers, reputation, and relationships," said Capovilla. "That's why our team is so committed to producing exceptional results for military service members, Veterans, and students who trust us to ensure they receive fairness and justice from our legal system."
Attorney Mickey Williams, a former Army Ranger and decorated combat Veteran, agreed with his partner's assessment of what it takes to routinely obtain strong results for clients, and noted the firm's all-Veteran attorney make-up as a contributing factor to success. "Veterans know how to push through adversity and thrive under pressure, which is exactly what our team does each and every day on behalf of our clients" said Williams.
This is the second consecutive year that Capovilla, Williams, and Higgins have made the list of Legal Elite. Capovilla and Williams have also been recognized by Thomson Reuters in its 2023 and 2024 editions of Super Lawyers Magazine, and each attorney holds a 10/10 rating from Avvo.
About Capovilla & Williams: Nationally recognized for its work on behalf of military service members, Veterans, and students, the attorneys of Capovilla & Williams bring an unmatched commitment to obtaining justice. The firm represents clients across the United States and internationally in matters ranging from courts-martial and administrative separation to VA disability benefits and Title IX misconduct cases. The firm's attorneys are also known for their commitment to charitable groups and organizations dedicated to improving the lives of all community members and especially Veterans in need.
