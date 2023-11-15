Three Chord Bourbon Cements Itself as the Whiskey of Musicians and Their Fans Via Debut of the Industry's Largest Collection of Spirits and Musical Collaborators to Date

"I'm proud of the diverse musical genres already represented by the artists we're working with in our Backstage Series, and we'll expand the collection with additional musicians. We're just getting started and know we'll make an impact by expanding the connection between music artist and fan." Post this

Each of these custom blends was created in direct collaboration between the artists and acclaimed Whiskey Maker, Ari Sussman. "I enjoy working with musicians on these blends because they understand the beauty of balance. It is similar to when they are in the studio working to make all of the sounds come together - that's what we're doing with these blends. Each part of these whiskeys works together to create something special."

Every bottle features a label specifically crafted by designers known for their work in the music industry on concert posters and merchandise design. Ronnie Lewis, a widely recognized designer and art director with over fifteen years of experience creating boldly successful, award-winning advertising campaigns, concert posters and album covers, was a driving force behind the customized look and feel of the Backstage Series. "Working as a designer for the music industry is already great. It's true we all wanna be rock stars, so when you end up getting to design things for your favorite band or a huge act rolling through town it's always thrilling. It was great to be a part of creating this Backstage Series, and having a chance to be part of something new for these fans," said Lewis.

These limited release bottles are truly a joining of worlds that work so well together: whiskey, music, and art. The entire collection is available online at Three Chord Bourbon Backstage Series (www.ThreeChordBourbon.com/Backstage-Series) or via the band websites, and a limited number of bottles are available through select retailers around the country. Purchases made by Cyber Monday (November 27th) will ship in time for holiday gift-giving.

Three Chord founder Neil Giraldo, who recently received the National Italian American Foundation's Leonardo DaVinci Award for Creative Contributions, is committed to furthering Three Chord's dedication to working with music artists. "I'm proud of the diverse musical genres already represented by the artists we're working with in our Backstage Series, and we'll expand the collection with additional musicians. We're just getting started and know we'll make an impact by expanding the connection between music artist and fan."

Initial announcements via the band social media sites were greeted with an overwhelming response from fans, with thousands of bottles pre-ordered upon launch. "We knew that there was an instinctive crossover between music and whiskey, from how they are both created to how they are both enjoyed. We are thrilled to launch the most extensive collaboration between the spirits and music industry to date and expect to expand this collection throughout the coming year," said Three Chord Bourbon's Director of Marketing, Michael Nanula.

"It's exciting to finally see the full Three Chord vision coming to life," said Ryan Gill,

Director of Brand Development for Three Chord Bourbon. "If we can use the platform we've built as a quality whiskey brand to give musicians new sources of revenue while enhancing their fans' experience, then we've succeeded in our brand's mission."

Three Chord Bourbon has made significant strides within the music industry since its launch in 2017, working with musicians, venues and distributors across the country to support artists and participate in live music events. The brand was celebrated at the Bourbon and Beyond festival this past summer in Kentucky, with Goodbye June announcing their Backstage Series collaboration live from the stage. The brand has received over fifty industry awards to date, with its 2023 season release Honey Toasted blend receiving an impressive 92-point score in Wine Enthusiast.

About Three Chord Bourbon

Three Chord Bourbon, Inc. is a mid-stage American whiskey blending house that embraces the spirit of creativity through a unique brand rooted in music. Founded in 2017 by musician Neil Giraldo (five-time Grammy award winning musician, producer, and film composer) and whiskey maker Ari Sussman, Three Chord offers award-winning bourbon blends that are now sold in 38 states including major retail chains such as Costco, BevMo and Specs. Giraldo's passion for crafting innovative spirits is as strong as his efforts in helping musicians, reflected by the Three Chord Music Ambassador Program and Backstage Series, as well as various philanthropic efforts - helping Three Chord stand out as the only craft whiskey brand that financially supports and amplifies aspiring musicians. For more information, please visit www.ThreeChordBourbon.com.

Media Contact

Shaila Arora, Arora PR, 1 3107178255, shaila@arorapr.com

SOURCE Three Chord Bourbon