Three Chord Bourbon Debuts Its Backstage Series Featuring Custom Blends With Leading Music Artists

While the brand has grown exponentially since its debut in 2017, this marks the first time that Three Chord Bourbon has specifically aligned with a series of musicians to offer signature blends. "I have long envisioned a series of bourbons under the Three Chord brand, crafted in collaboration with musicians who deeply appreciate the harmony of flavors and melodies – from the palate to the ear," expressed Neil Giraldo, the Founder & Chairman of Three Chord. Giraldo, a Grammy-winning musician, songwriter, and producer, and a proud inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, continued, "I am incredibly excited to introduce this collection alongside a talented lineup of artists who are reshaping the industry. This offers their fans a unique opportunity to fully immerse themselves in their music, extending far beyond the concert stage."

The first bottle is offered in collaboration with The Cadillac Three, who recently partnered with Darius Rucker and Lainey Wilson on a refresh of the college football anthem "Comin' To Your City" for ESPN's College GameDay program. In addition, the band trio of Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray will debut their newest album on October 27th of this year. The special collaboration with The Cadillac Three (https://threechordbourbon.com/our-whiskey/the-cadillac-three/) is a Tennessee Whiskey, small batch ninety-proof blend created with Three Chord Bourbon Whiskeymaker Ari Sussman. "We're thrilled about our partnership with Three Chord Bourbon. We've had the idea for a TC3-Tennessee whiskey for a long time, and this is the perfect team to do it with," said The Cadillac Three. "We hope our fans love this collaboration and that it is the first of many."

Goodbye June, currently working on a new album as a follow-up their 2022 release See Where The Night Goes - which received international success debuting at number one on the UK rock charts – announced the release of their blend live from the stage at Bourbon & Beyond, the bourbon and music festival held this past weekend in Louisville, Kentucky. The band's bourbon release (https://threechordbourbon.com/our-whiskey/goodbye-june/) is a blend of cask-strength, five-year-old Straight and Cherry Bounce Barrel-Finished bourbon whiskeys, offered at one-hundred and twenty-two proof.

"It was a pleasure working with Neil Giraldo and company to craft our bourbon. It's strong, full of flavor, and goes great with vinyl," said the band. With a collection of award-winning bourbons sought after by whiskey enthusiasts across the country, Three Chord Bourbon is rapidly expanding from 38 states to the entire continental US, plus strategic international markets. In addition, the company is further building its presence in existing markets as a leading craft whiskey producer with deep ties to live music. Currently, Three Chord's network of distributors consists of leading industry names such as RNDC, Empire Merchants, Johnson Brothers, and Breakthru Beverage. The award-winning Three Chord products that are currently available are stocked by major retail chains including Wegmans, Shoprite, BevMo and Specs, as well as more than 3,000 independently operated spirits outlets across the country.

About Three Chord Bourbon

Three Chord Bourbon, Inc. is a mid-stage American whiskey blending house that embraces the spirit of creativity through a unique brand rooted in music. Founded in 2017 by celebrity Neil Giraldo (five-time Grammy award winning musician, producer, and film composer) and whiskey maker Ari Sussman, Three Chord offers award-winning bourbon blends that are now sold in 38 states including major retail chains such as Costco, BevMo and Specs. Giraldo's passion for crafting innovative spirits is as strong as his efforts in helping up-and-coming musicians, reflected by the Three Chord Music Ambassador Program and Backstage Series, as well as various philanthropic efforts - helping Three Chord stand out as the only craft whiskey brand that financially supports and amplifies aspiring musicians. For more information, please visit www.ThreeChordBourbon.com.

About Neil Giraldo

Neil Giraldo is an esteemed musician, accomplished record producer, and celebrated film composer. His induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 stands as a testament to his remarkable contributions to an illustrious career that spans over four decades in the music industry. With an extraordinary talent for songwriting, Neil has crafted an extensive catalog of more than 100 songs, significantly contributing to the sale of over 45 million records. Throughout his journey, he has collaborated with some of the most iconic figures in the music world, sharing his talents with luminaries such as Pat Benatar, Rick Derringer, John Waite, Kenny Loggins, Steve Forbert, the Del-Lords, Beth Hart, and many other notable artists. His exceptional work has generated numerous Grammy-nominated and Grammy-winning hits, firmly establishing him as a titan in the music industry. Notably, Neil holds the distinction of being the first guitar player to grace the screens of MTV during its inception, playing a pivotal role in the channel's early success. In the present day, Neil Giraldo continues to diversify his creative pursuits. In addition to composing new music for both stage and screen, he has ventured into the world of screenwriting, crafting scripts for feature films. His unwavering dedication to music remains evident as he embarks on national tours and actively engages with musicians of all generations, nurturing the talents of both the young and the seasoned. Neil Giraldo's enduring impact on the world of music and entertainment continues to shine brightly, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

