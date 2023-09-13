Three Collegiate Scholarships offered by Santé Center for Healing

We offer these collegiate scholarships with the desire to assist individuals who are working to further their education. Helping individuals in recovery from addiction and/or specifically wanting to pursue a degree in these important fields aligns with Santé's core values. Tweet this

The award amount for each is $500 and recognizes three of Santé's legacy makers:

The Rip Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship in memory of Santé's co-founder Rip Corley, LMSW, RN. This will go to an individual in recovery (2 year minimum) from addiction who has completed at least one year in college and pursuing an undergraduate degree from an accredited college and/or university.

The Dr. Deb Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship in honor of Santé's co-founder/co-owner M. Deborah Corley , PhD. This will go to an individual pursuing a graduate degree towards work in the mental and behavioral health field.

Submission and Award Details

Submission period: September 5, 2023 – December 1, 2023

Award Announcement: December 8, 2023

Award Date: December 19, 2023

In 2020, 73.8 million Americans (adults aged 18 or older) had a mental illness and/or substance use disorder in the past year1. It is vital to have qualified individuals in the fields of mental and behavioral health and health care management.

For more scholarship insights and eligibility requirements, click here.

About Santé Center for Healing: For 27 years now, Santé has been fearlessly furthering a world where lives are defined by recovery, not addiction. Why? Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease. 1 in 3 families are directly impacted by substance use disorder, and often for generations. Santé's mission is to provide the resources for long-term recovery through an integrated clinical and medical continuum of care individualized to each unique person and family we have the pleasure to serve. For more information, visit santecenter.com.

Media Contact

Hollie Higgins, Santé Center for Healing, 1 214.444.7350, [email protected], https://www.santecenter.com/

