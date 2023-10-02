Three Crowns Marketing Announces Integrated Lead Gen with Nitrogen for Custom Advisor Websites

"We've long been believers in the Fearless Investing movement, and this partnership solidifies how a risk-first approach to investing and a modern marketing strategy perfectly complement each other," said Johnny Sandquist, founder and CEO of Three Crowns. Tweet this

"We couldn't be more excited to announce Nitrogen as our first integration partner with our all-new Activator and Amplifier custom websites," said Johnny Sandquist, founder and CEO of Three Crowns. "We've long been believers in the Fearless Investing movement and have always looked for ways to help Nitrogen advisors turn up the volume on that message. This partnership solidifies how a risk-first approach to investing and a modern marketing strategy perfectly complement each other."

Custom websites from Three Crowns are built on Wordpress, the world's most popular Content Management System. Marrying beautiful unique design, 100% custom content, and a powerful and easy-to-use, open-source website platform, Three Crowns' custom websites give advisory firms the digital presence they need to wow prospective clients and attract the right type of investors.

Activator websites include the most popular pages that every advisory firm needs, plus the ability to easily publish new custom content, and typically launch within 60 days. Advisors can take advantage now for an all-inclusive price of $8,250 and advisors who subscribe to Nitrogen receive a special 10% discount through the end of the year.

Amplifier websites add comprehensive branding and messaging in addition to a full-scale custom website, and start at only $15,000 for the complete package.

"Your website is more than an online brochure, it is the foundation of your brand and by a long way, your top channel for generating new client inquiries and educating referrals," said Craig Clark, Chief Marketing Officer at Nitrogen. "Embedding the Nitrogen Lead Generation Questionnaire into a Three Crowns custom website differentiates your firm and starts prospects down a proven risk tolerance-based portfolio comparison and proposal generation process that lands clients and creates referral champions."

Three Crowns' founder and CEO, Johnny Sandquist, is attending Nitrogen's Fearless Investing Summit this week in Miami to showcase the partnership to attending advisors. Look for the Three Crowns booth in the media area as the team records live interviews with industry leaders for its On The Circuit podcast.

About Three Crowns Copywriting and Marketing

Three Crowns Marketing is a full-service digital media agency for financial technology and wealth management companies. Our team of financial marketing experts fuels the industry's most forward-thinking companies through custom, people-centered marketing strategies that include dynamic websites, brand development that sets companies apart from the competition, and inbound content that generates qualified organic traffic. Founded in 2018, Three Crowns is based in Omaha, NE, and serves clients nationwide. To learn more, visit ThreeCrownsMarketing.com.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen is revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow with the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen is the growth platform for wealth management firms, helping advisors turn leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients, and clients into referral champions. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

