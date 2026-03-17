Three DCL Executives Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2026 Pros to Know List

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain solutions for competitive advantage.

FREMONT, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCL Logistics announced today, three of its leaders are recipients of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's annual Pros to Know award for their outstanding work in the industry.

This year's DCL recipients are:

Dave Tu for the Leader in Excellence category for his strategic leadership, transforming DCL into a high-capacity fulfillment powerhouse. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its national network of facilities and implemented automation that allows for triple the volume growth, without increasing labor costs. Combining his global finance background with a long-term vision has solidified DCL's position as a resilient, tech-forward leader that drives operational reliability and significant cost savings for fast-growing ecommerce brands.

Shawn Compton is awarded in the Transportation Innovator category for his ability to anticipate market shifts and leverage deep carrier relationships that ensure DCL's customers maintain a competitive advantage in an increasingly complex global supply chain. His vision and rollout of SelectShip, and implementation of a sophisticated AI-powered TMS that automates real-time carrier selection to navigate volatile market conditions, has successfully future-proofed DCL's transportation network and reinforced customer margins through proactive, data-driven strategy.

Natalie Eden is recognized in the Rising Star category for her exceptional ability to bridge the gap between complex 3PL operations and brand-specific growth strategies. Since joining DCL, Eden has helped implement high-impact initiatives such as intelligent inventory monitoring system, and collaborating with IT to launch customer-driven enhancements within the eFactory software platform. An indispensable innovator, Eden is actively shaping the future of the DCL customer experience.

"These recognitions celebrate DCL's unique ability to merge decades of institutional knowledge with cutting-edge technology, ensuring our clients remain resilient and scalable in an ever-shifting global market, said Tu. "With over 40 years of operational excellence, this recognition validates our status as a trusted cornerstone of the logistics industry, providing premium fulfillment for our ambitious high-growth brands."

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move products from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seems seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."

Full list of winners is at: https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi

About DCL Logistics

DCL Logistics is a modern third-party logistics (3PL) provider that combines operational expertise with a technology-forward approach. For over 40 years, DCL has helped high-growth brands scale by delivering fast, flexible fulfillment solutions backed by high-touch customer service. To learn more about DCL Logistics' facilities, technology, and customer partnerships, visit www.dclcorp.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

Media Contact

M, DCL Logistics, 1 916-581-0314, [email protected], https://dclcorp.com/

SOURCE DCL Logistics