Three Ellis Law Attorneys Named to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Ellis Law, a personal injury and criminal defense law firm serving clients throughout New Jersey and New York, today announced that Herbert I. Ellis, Esq., Jonathan A. Ellis, Esq., and Stephen L. Slavoff, Esq., have been selected to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

FREEHOLD, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding attorneys based on peer nominations, professional achievement, and independent research. Each year, no more than five percent of attorneys in New Jersey are selected to the Super Lawyers list, while 2.5 percent are named to Rising Stars, which recognizes attorneys who are under 40 years old or have been practicing law for less than 10 years.

Herbert I. Ellis, Esq. – Super Lawyers

Herbert I. Ellis has been selected to the New Jersey Super Lawyers list each year since 2023.

Herb represents accident victims and individuals in serious personal injury matters, Workers' Compensation cases, and criminal defense proceedings. Known for careful preparation and strong courtroom advocacy, he has secured significant settlements and verdicts for clients throughout New Jersey.

He is also an AV-rated attorney by Martindale-Hubbell, reflecting the highest level of professional excellence and ethical standards as recognized by members of the legal community.

Jonathan A. Ellis, Esq. – Rising Stars

Jonathan A. Ellis has been named to the New Jersey Rising Stars list each year since 2020.

Jonathan represents clients in personal injury, criminal defense, real estate, and contract matters. He is admitted to practice in New Jersey, New York, the District of Columbia, and multiple federal courts.

Prior to joining Ellis Law, he clerked in the Appeals Division of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. During law school at Boston University, he served as Co-Captain of the nationally competing Mock Mediation Team and remains active in several professional bar associations.

Stephen L. Slavoff, Esq. – Rising Stars

Stephen L. Slavoff has also been selected to the Rising Stars list each year since 2023.

Stephen represents clients charged with criminal offenses and individuals injured in workplace accidents. He regularly appears in Workers' Compensation courts throughout New Jersey and is the author of a published appellate opinion involving pedestrian crosswalk law. He is admitted to practice in New Jersey and the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Commitment to Clients

"We are grateful for the trust our clients place in our firm," said Jonathan A. Ellis. "Our team works hard to provide strong representation for people facing serious legal challenges, and it is meaningful to receive recognition from members of the legal community."

About Ellis Law

Founded by Herbert I. Ellis, Ellis Law is a family-run law firm representing clients throughout New Jersey and New York in matters involving personal injury, criminal defense, Workers' Compensation, and real estate transactions.

The firm follows a Five-Step Process designed to guide clients through each stage of their case while maintaining clear communication and careful preparation.

Ellis Law maintains offices across New Jersey and represents clients throughout the state as well as in New York. While rooted in the Freehold community where it was founded, the firm regularly represents clients in courts across New Jersey and New York.

To learn more about Ellis Law, visit www.herbertellis.com or call 732-308-0200 to schedule a consultation.

The awards and accolades displayed on this website were issued to the attorneys by the respective providers of these honors. No aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. A description of the Super Lawyers selection methodology is available at Superlawyers.com.

Media Contact

Kelli Abrams, Ellis Law, 1 732-308-0200, [email protected], www.herbertellis.com

SOURCE Ellis Law