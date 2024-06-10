Three Events Celebrating the Tastes of Italy in NYC - June 2024 - Columbus Citizens Foundation

"In my Italian Adventure novels there's so much food in them that when I'm reading them, I hear all these complaints afterwards that they're so hungry, So, I figure it'd be fun to pair the readings with food at the CCF Taverna - which is pretty hard to do in bookstores or other venues" Post this

Wednesday, June 19 @6PM: An Expert's Guide to Pairing Honey and Cheese

Join us for an enlightening evening with C. Marina Marchese, America's sole honey expert trained in Italy, as she explores the art of pairing honey with cheese. Dive into the world of single-origin Italian honeys and learn how their unique terroirs enhance the flavors of various cheeses, a technique detailed in her book, *The Honey Connoisseur*. Discover perfect pairings that require nothing more than a simple drizzle of honey over exquisite cheeses, and savor the distinct tastes shaped by their origins.

Thursday, June 20 @6PM: Veneto Regional Dinner

The House Committees have planned a terrific Regional Dinner for Thursday, June 20, focusing on the cuisine, wines, and culture of Veneto. The evening features wines to pair perfectly with a menu that includes: a sampler platter with Prosciutto & figs, Grilled Radicchio, and Capesante for appetizers; Tagliatelle with peas and pancetta for the pasta course; Seafood Fritto Misto for the entrée; and Fritelle di Nutella, a Venetian version of sfogliatelle, for dessert. The reception begins at 6 PM - make your booking today!

About Columbus Citizens Foundation:

Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization that fosters appreciation of Italian-American heritage and culture through various events and educational programs, promoting community engagement and cultural understanding. The Foundation is dedicated to preserving Italian-American traditions and supporting the community through scholarships, cultural events, and philanthropic initiatives.

For more information and to RSVP for these events, please visit CCF's Event Calendar: https://www.columbuscitizens.org/events

