Three Events Celebrating the Tastes of Italy in NYC - June 2024 - Columbus Citizens Foundation

Embark on an Italian Culinary Journey at the CCF Townhouse - June 2024. Experience the rich culinary traditions of Italy at three exclusive events hosted by Columbus Citizens Foundation (CCF) Townhouse. From honey and cheese pairings to a Tuscan-inspired literary dinner, and a Veneto Regional Dinner, these events offer a taste of Italy's finest flavors and culture.
NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Columbus Citizens Foundation invites you to embark on a culinary journey through Italy with three exclusive events at the CCF Townhouse. These events offer a unique opportunity to savor authentic Italian cuisine and explore the diverse culinary traditions of Italy.
Friday, June 14 @6PM: An Evening of Food and Fiction with Andrew Cotto
Join us on June 14th when Andrew Cotto, the New York Times contributing author, takes over the CCF Taverna. His "Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure" will lead you on a culinary journey through the hills of Tuscany and streets of Florence, accompanied by delicious courses that feature in the novel. All who attend will receive a copy of the book. You can find the menu at the RSVP link below. Space is limited - be sure to reserve a seat, or a table, today.
Wednesday, June 19 @6PM: An Expert's Guide to Pairing Honey and Cheese
Join us for an enlightening evening with C. Marina Marchese, America's sole honey expert trained in Italy, as she explores the art of pairing honey with cheese. Dive into the world of single-origin Italian honeys and learn how their unique terroirs enhance the flavors of various cheeses, a technique detailed in her book, *The Honey Connoisseur*. Discover perfect pairings that require nothing more than a simple drizzle of honey over exquisite cheeses, and savor the distinct tastes shaped by their origins.
Thursday, June 20 @6PM: Veneto Regional Dinner
The House Committees have planned a terrific Regional Dinner for Thursday, June 20, focusing on the cuisine, wines, and culture of Veneto. The evening features wines to pair perfectly with a menu that includes: a sampler platter with Prosciutto & figs, Grilled Radicchio, and Capesante for appetizers; Tagliatelle with peas and pancetta for the pasta course; Seafood Fritto Misto for the entrée; and Fritelle di Nutella, a Venetian version of sfogliatelle, for dessert. The reception begins at 6 PM - make your booking today!
About Columbus Citizens Foundation:
Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization that fosters appreciation of Italian-American heritage and culture through various events and educational programs, promoting community engagement and cultural understanding. The Foundation is dedicated to preserving Italian-American traditions and supporting the community through scholarships, cultural events, and philanthropic initiatives.
For more information and to RSVP for these events, please visit CCF's Event Calendar: https://www.columbuscitizens.org/events
