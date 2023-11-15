Three Key Strategies to an Optimal Functional Service Provider (FSP) Partnership, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

At PPD FSP Solutions, they have leveraged more than 25 years of experience to create a talent delivery strategy that focuses on meeting aggressive talent ramping plans for sponsors. Post this

The featured speakers will also discuss how FSP arrangements are an ideal model for expanding clinical research and post-marketing operations to non-footprint countries to maintain a broader global presence.

To conclude the discussion, the speakers will address the critical factors of how a company should approach the identification and recruiting of talent for FSP engagements. At PPD FSP Solutions, they have leveraged more than 25 years of experience to create a talent delivery strategy that focuses on meeting aggressive talent ramping plans for sponsors.

After this webinar, attendees will know how to create the optimal FSP partnership to fill small gaps in services or outsource multiple functions across a portfolio, the benefits of employing global resources and how to best identify and recruit talent for FSP engagements.

Join experts from the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Gary Barker, Executive Director, Pharmacovigilance; Lisa Beckel, Senior Director Project Management, FSP Solutions; Jason Tate, FSP Talent Strategy Lead, for the live webinar on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Three Key Strategies to an Optimal Functional Service Provider (FSP) Partnership.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks