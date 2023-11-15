Three Key Strategies to an Optimal Functional Service Provider (FSP) Partnership, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn key strategies to create the optimal functional service provider (FSP) partnership for outsourcing clinical development and post-marketing needs. Attendees will gain insights into the benefits associated with employing global resources across time zones. The featured speakers will discuss what biotech and biopharma companies should look for when choosing an FSP provider for support in non-footprint countries. Attendees will learn how to deliver effective operations and resource flexibility through low-cost geographies. The speakers will share how FSP providers can tailor their services to achieve their clients' unique global needs.
TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more and more organizations turn to the functional service provider (FSP) model for outsourcing their clinical development and post-marketing needs, this innovative webinar delves into three key strategies to create the optimal FSP partnership.
Attendees of this webinar will gain insights into how FSP Solutions from the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific helps clients meet their timelines with hard-to-find, top-tier staff located throughout the world and the benefits associated with employing global resources across time zones.
The featured speakers will also discuss how FSP arrangements are an ideal model for expanding clinical research and post-marketing operations to non-footprint countries to maintain a broader global presence.
To conclude the discussion, the speakers will address the critical factors of how a company should approach the identification and recruiting of talent for FSP engagements. At PPD FSP Solutions, they have leveraged more than 25 years of experience to create a talent delivery strategy that focuses on meeting aggressive talent ramping plans for sponsors.
After this webinar, attendees will know how to create the optimal FSP partnership to fill small gaps in services or outsource multiple functions across a portfolio, the benefits of employing global resources and how to best identify and recruit talent for FSP engagements.
Join experts from the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Gary Barker, Executive Director, Pharmacovigilance; Lisa Beckel, Senior Director Project Management, FSP Solutions; Jason Tate, FSP Talent Strategy Lead, for the live webinar on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Three Key Strategies to an Optimal Functional Service Provider (FSP) Partnership.
