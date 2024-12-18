Three-Michelin-Starred SingleThread Returns to Park City for Third Annual Residency at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection

Cinematically Themed Residency, "ThroughLine," Sets the Scene for an Intimate 14-Seat Omakase-Style Dining Experience from Feb. 13-17 and Feb. 20-23, 2025

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chef Kyle and Head Farmer Katina Connaughton of the three-Michelin-starred SingleThread are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated third annual residency at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection. The exclusive culinary experience, titled "ThroughLine," will take place from Feb. 13-17 and Feb. 20-23, 2025, offering an intimate omakase-style dinner with just 14 seats and two nightly seatings during the nine-day residency.

This celebrated partnership marks an evolution in The Lodge at Blue Sky's mission to explore the powerful intersection of dining and storytelling, creating unparalleled culinary experiences. Over two weeks in February, "ThroughLine" will invite guests on a transformative journey through a thoughtfully curated 12-course menu designed to deepen their connection to the origins of their food.

At the heart of this dining experience is a captivating eight-part film series directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Justin Taylor Smith. As each course unfolds, guests will embark on a cinematic exploration of the farmers, growers and artisans who cultivate the ingredients on their plates. Through stunning visuals and immersive storytelling, diners will gain a profound appreciation for the journey of each ingredient, celebrating sustainable sourcing and the artistry behind its cultivation.

"ThroughLine" is akin to witnessing a screenplay come to life. Each dish reflects the tireless dedication of the farmers, fishermen and artisans who contribute to this intricate ecosystem. The evening will unfurl with the Connaughtons guiding guests through a three-hour omakase experience, offering a poetic lens into the interconnected world of food systems and the individuals who sustain them.

Set against the tranquil backdrop of Utah's winter landscape, The Lodge at Blue Sky's intimate dining space will be transformed into a haven of natural elegance. SingleThread will incorporate locally sourced materials, handcrafted Japanese dishware and artfully curated floral arrangements to create an environment that mirrors the beauty of the surrounding wilderness. This harmonious design will enhance the dining experience, weaving together the cinematic and culinary into a narrative that resonates deeply with each guest.

Two seatings are available at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and prices start at $400++ per person, with optional wine pairings available for an additional charge. This extraordinary residency is presented in partnership with OpenTable, a premier culinary booking platform, offering members exclusive access to this limited-seated dining experience.

In addition to "ThroughLine," two exclusive experiences will be offered as part of SingleThread's residency at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection. Join Katina for a guided foraging and floral design journey through the picturesque Wasatch Mountain Range surrounding the resort. Guests will begin with an introspective winter hike, where they will uncover local flora while learning about Katina's expert foraging practices. Along the way, she will share insights into her sustainable farming methods from Sonoma County and demonstrate how to adapt these principles to different landscapes. This hands-on experience culminates in a seasonal tea service crafted by SingleThread's culinary team. Using the natural materials gathered during the hike, participants will create personal bespoke floral arrangements to take home in artisan vases. This intimate experience is limited to eight guests and is priced at $450++ per person.

Additionally, embark on the ultimate alpine adventure with Chef Kyle for an unforgettable day of heli-skiing. Depart from the resort's high-alpine yurt and take a scenic flight over the majestic peaks and valleys of the Wasatch Mountain Range. Accompanied by expert guides, carve through pristine powder and untouched slopes in a setting of unparalleled beauty. After a thrilling day on the mountain, return to the resort's fire-warmed Speyside Yurt to savor the ultimate après-ski spread, featuring light bites, whiskey flights and craft cocktails by The Macallan. This one-of-a-kind excursion is limited to six guests and is priced at $5,000++ per person.

For more information, visit www.aubergeresorts.com/bluesky/experiences/singlethread.

About The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection

Only 40 minutes from Salt Lake City Airport, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection is a luxurious contemporary mountain retreat nestled in Park City, Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range. Set on 3,500 private acres surrounded by dramatic soaring peaks, high alpine fields, lush hillsides and a spring-fed creek, the 46-key resort invites guests to connect with the natural environment in understated elegance through organic architecture showcasing the majesty of the land. Amenities include a collection of immersive outdoor adventures, including hiking, fly fishing, clay shooting, horseback riding and heli-skiing. The Lodge at Blue Sky's restaurant, YUTA, helmed by Executive Chef Jason Franey, serves cuisine crafted with ingredients sourced from an onsite organic farm. Deeply restorative treatments at Edge Spa complement the property's active outdoor adventures. Experiential opportunities exclusive to The Lodge at Blue Sky include hands-on horsemanship at the 36,000-square-foot indoor equestrian center and up-close animal encounters at The Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation.

For more information, visit www.aubergeresorts.com/bluesky and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

About SingleThread

SingleThread is a source-focused, farm-driven restaurant and inn offering diners and guests time-honored preparations of seasonally inspired cuisine and a uniquely curated taste of Sonoma Wine Country. The concept was born out of Kyle and Katina Connaughton's Southern California upbringings, as well as their extensive international travels and experiences living and cooking abroad in the UK and Japan. SingleThread is a three-Michelin-starred restaurant whose foundation is rooted in a wealth of Japanese principles and traditions surrounding hospitality, food culture and service. The dining destination combines the art of sustainable agriculture with culinary excellence, fully integrating the farm into its hospitality spaces and bringing food sources into the forefront. For SingleThread, the relationship between farmer and chef is more than a side story; it is the heart of the experience. Having resided in Japan for many years, The Connaughtons have incorporated Japanese touches into SingleThread, including artisanal products, handmade custom plateware and donabe from eighth-generation master potters of Iga. SingleThread focuses on the concept of "omotenashi," described as a heightened sense of hospitality and anticipation of a guest's every need.

For more information, visit www.singlethreadfarms.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

