Three-Month Devotional Takes Readers on a Spiritual, Physical and Emotional Journey

My passion is to see others live healthy Post this

"My passion is to see others live healthy," said Maddie Frazier.

While participating in a seventy-five-day intensive workout challenge, Maddie Frazier was taking an early walk on the beach when she heard God speaking to her. He told her to write this book, and, knowing that she was never a writer, knew that this must have been a true message from the Lord.

Maddie Frazier was raised in the piedmont region of North Carolina. Her faith in God began at an early age, thanks to her parents and grandparents who surrounded her in a strong Christian environment. She grew up with learning disabilities and challenges, yet God was with her the entire time. Health and nutrition started at a young age due to dealing with body dysmorphia. Coaching people is a way Maddie Frazier helps others and keeps herself accountable in spreading the Word of God through a healthy lifestyle. In her spare time, she enjoys sports and the outdoors, riding bikes, kayaking or walking on the beach. Her husband Phil and dog, Brutus, are always by her side.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Daily Walk in the Temple: 90 Day Wellness Guide & Journal is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Salem Author Services