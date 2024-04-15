Three-Month Devotional Takes Readers on a Spiritual, Physical and Emotional Journey

Xulon Press presents a unique devotional combining spiritual inspiration and personal growth with health and fitness, ideal for anyone seeking a wellness lifestyle change.
GASTONIA, N.C., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Maddie Frazier offers much-needed daily guidance for readers seeking spiritual growth and holistic self-improvement in A Daily Walk in the Temple: 90 Day Wellness Guide & Journal ($35.49, paperback, 9781662893001; $9.99, e-book, 9781662893018).
Maddie Frazier, a certified personal trainer and certified functional nutrition counselor. penned this unique devotional offering a blend of spiritual guidance and practical advice for readers to work on their own "temple" (body) and gain personal growth. Through her knowledge and experience, she demonstrates how being healthy physically lays the foundation in having spiritual health, where the Word of God is prioritized above all else. This book provides the reader with tools to navigate spiritual challenges through scripture for 90 days, beginning each day with the Lord and then, physically moving to maintain a healthy body and mind. Frazier teaches readers to "love the Temple God gave you" through forgiveness and resilience to create the new path of a healthier body. Reader's will appreciate the journal's advice on diet and exercise, meal logs, spiritual reflection questions and the powerful Word of God. Documenting progress will allow readers to understand habits and transform their lives into one that is pleasing to God.
"My passion is to see others live healthy," said Maddie Frazier.
While participating in a seventy-five-day intensive workout challenge, Maddie Frazier was taking an early walk on the beach when she heard God speaking to her. He told her to write this book, and, knowing that she was never a writer, knew that this must have been a true message from the Lord.
Maddie Frazier was raised in the piedmont region of North Carolina. Her faith in God began at an early age, thanks to her parents and grandparents who surrounded her in a strong Christian environment. She grew up with learning disabilities and challenges, yet God was with her the entire time. Health and nutrition started at a young age due to dealing with body dysmorphia. Coaching people is a way Maddie Frazier helps others and keeps herself accountable in spreading the Word of God through a healthy lifestyle. In her spare time, she enjoys sports and the outdoors, riding bikes, kayaking or walking on the beach. Her husband Phil and dog, Brutus, are always by her side.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Daily Walk in the Temple: 90 Day Wellness Guide & Journal is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article