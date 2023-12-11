Three of Author John Crawley's Novels Named to Shelf Unbound 2023 Notable 100 List

"I'm grateful to Shelf Unbound and my readers for their support." - John Crawley Post this

"I'm honored to have three of my books selected for the Shelf Unbound Notable 100 list for 2023," author John Crawley said. "I'm grateful to Shelf Unbound and my readers for their support."

Crawley's latest novel, The Ripple Effect, is about a mass shooting in a Texas mall and the repercussion it has both locally to victims and survivors, as well as nationally to the forces vying for and against gun control. His novel, One Elephant Too Many, chronicles the attempt of a young urban lawyer trying and save the African elephant from poachers using both legal means and "a little bit of witchcraft," Crawley said.

In the past, John Crawley has won Shelf Unbound Magazine's Notable 100 award three times – for Stuff, a story of a man's life, told by what he takes from his home as he escapes from an impending wildfire; Letters From Paris, a saga of Clare de Fontroy, a black poet, journalist and essayist (and part-time jazz singer) writing to John dos Passos about the changing nature of Europe and the world, even as the shadow of Hitler casts its dark cloud over Paris; and finally, The End, a tale of a woman wishing to choose death over life while confronting a horrid disease, which is slowly killing her– the only person standing in her way, is her brother: a Catholic priest.

Crawley, who has published twenty books, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. In addition to penning numerous novels, short stories and poetry, he built a thirty-year career in advertising – specializing in TV and Radio – and helped build dozens of national brands in the process. He has taught creative writing and advertising at both East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce) and TCU. He has also lectured at The University of Texas at Austin, North Texas University, SMU and LaVerne University in California. John is an award-winning photographer, an avid cook, and a guitar and mandolin picker. He occasionally finds time to fly-fish and to ride his bicycles. He is married with three grown children.

Find all of John's books at www.johncrawleybooks.com

Shelf Unbound book review magazine reaches more than 125,000 readers in the United States and 75 countries around the globe. It is a recipient of the Association of Independent Authors' Honoring Excellence Award. See the 2023 Notable 100 list here: https://shelfmediagroup.com/portfolio/winter-2023/

Media Contact

John Crawley, John Crawley Books, 1 972-900-9320, [email protected], www.johncrawleybooks.com

SOURCE John Crawley Books