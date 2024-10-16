Three Oregon Companies Named Top Small Businesses by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO, said, "DTOCS, IRL Social Skills and Rentec Direct represent the best of our nation's entrepreneurial spirit and exemplify how our small businesses create opportunities within their communities and power growth for the broader economy." Post this

DTOCS ( Portland , founded 2019) was recognized as a Customer Champion. A Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Certified business, DTOCS empowers sustainable single-use dining experiences using upcycled palm leaves for consumers in the USA and Canada .

, founded 2019) was recognized as a Customer Champion. A Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Certified business, DTOCS empowers sustainable single-use dining experiences using upcycled palm leaves for consumers in the and . IRL Social Skills ( Portland , founded 2019) was recognized as a Micro-Business Leader. IRL offers essential social and communication skills coaching for neurodivergent teens and young adults, equipping them with the tools needed to thrive. This marks IRL's second consecutive year selected as one of America's top 100 small businesses.

, founded 2019) was recognized as a Micro-Business Leader. IRL offers essential social and communication skills coaching for neurodivergent teens and young adults, equipping them with the tools needed to thrive. This marks IRL's second consecutive year selected as one of America's top 100 small businesses. Rentec Direct ( Grants Pass , founded 2007) was recognized as a Community Champion. The award-winning tech company provides property management software to 400,000 users nationwide and has been named one of America's fastest-growing private companies for the past eight years.

Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO—by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, applauded the three companies: "We are thrilled to have three outstanding Oregon businesses on the 2024 CO—100 list. DTOCS, IRL Social Skills and Rentec Direct represent the best of our nation's entrepreneurial spirit and exemplify how our small businesses create opportunities within their communities and power growth for the broader economy."

Small businesses continue to face challenges like inflation, supply chain disruptions, access to capital and market saturation. Highlighting the success of Oregon's small businesses on a national level offers a hopeful narrative that reflects the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit that exists across Oregon – not just in urban centers. These three businesses are proof that with hard work, innovation and dedication, small businesses can thrive even in uncertain times.

For additional images and company bios, headshots and logos, visit https://t.ly/rbRXx.

About DTOCS

Dtocs LLC, founded by dedicated mompreneur Pallavi Pande, is at the forefront of sustainable dining solutions. Inspired by the Indian tradition of dining on banana leaves, Dtocs rescues fallen Areca Palm leaves in India, transforming them into eco-friendly tableware. Its products offer a stylish and sustainable choice for homes and events, backed by a commitment to community upliftment, women empowerment, and equitable education. Pallavi's journey is driven by a singular goal: to make every dining experience a sustainable one. Discover Dtocs' elegant, compostable, and microwave-safe palm leaf dinnerware for a plastic-free world at dtocs.com.

About IRL Social Skills

IRL Social Skills is a multicultural team of neurodiverse LGBTQ+ speech therapists, occupational therapists, direct support workers, and mental health professionals. IRL's parent-mediated courses and workshops are conducted online for wide-reaching impact In Real Life. http://www.irlsocialskills.com

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords, and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

Media Contact

Kaycee Miller, Rentec Direct, 5412166000, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rentec Direct