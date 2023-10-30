Three-Peat Triumph: Windsor Group LLC Secures Spot on the Prestigious Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

"I attribute the company's growth and success to our team's unwavering commitment to the mission, clients, and the company itself." Post this

In addition to this national recognition, Windsor has achieved impressive rankings within Maryland, standing as the 5th fastest-growing company overall and the 5th in the Government Services sector. Furthermore, in Bethesda, Windsor proudly holds the 17th position.

Windsor Group's Founder and CEO, Diedre Windsor, expresses immense pride in receiving this distinction for the third consecutive year. She emphasized, "I attribute the company's growth and success to our team's unwavering commitment to the mission, clients, and the company itself. Our ongoing goal is to consistently surpass expectations, and this remarkable achievement owes a great deal to the extraordinary clients who have placed their trust in us for their business needs."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth while navigating challenges such as inflationary pressure, rising capital costs, and hiring difficulties. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate has surged to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In total, these Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk notes, "Running a business has only become more challenging since the end of the pandemic. Making it to the Inc. 5000 list, with the fast growth it requires, is a true accomplishment. Inc. is delighted to recognize the companies shaping our future."

About Windsor Group LLC:

Windsor Group LLC is a Maryland-based, woman-owned, minority-owned, and service-disabled veteran-owned small business that provides professional services and business solutions to federal government and commercial entities. Their services encompass Staff Augmentation, Project and Program Management, IT Support, and Training and Development. Windsor Group participates in the SBA 8(a) Business Development program and holds a GSA Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) contract.

