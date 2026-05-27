Three Presentations at EASL 2026 Highlight the Clinical and Drug Development Value of HepQuant DuO®

Gregory T. Everson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of HepQuant commented: "HepQuant DuO offers a dynamic and quantitative assessment of liver health that may help identify high-risk patients, monitor response to therapy and intervention, and improve clinical trial design." Post this

Data presented in three abstracts as poster presentations at EASL 2026 highlights the utility of the HepQuant DuO test across many applications of clinical care and research:

Abstract REG26-2694, 5/27/26: Optimizing Trial Design in Compensated MASH Cirrhosis. The HepQuant DuO® Disease Severity Index (DSI) may help optimize clinical trial design in compensated MASH cirrhosis. Modeling showed that a 2-point reduction in DSI was associated with a reduction in 5-year clinical outcome risk from 24.1% to 14.0%, while enrichment with higher-risk patients may reduce required sample sizes.





Abstract REG26-337, 5/27/26: HepQuant DuO Predicts Hepatotoxicity Risk After Liver-Directed Therapy (LDT) for HCC2 Results showed that HepQuant DuO measurements stratified hepatotoxicity risk in patients with cirrhosis undergoing radiologic liver-directed therapy. Patients with baseline DSI values greater than 35 demonstrated significantly higher rates of hepatotoxicity, while none of the patients with baseline DSI less than 35 developed hepatoxicity.





Abstract REG26-3414, 5/28/26: HepQuant DuO Detects Functional Improvement During Antiviral Therapy of Post-Transplant and Advanced HCV3 Investigators evaluated HepQuant DuO in liver transplant recipients and patients with advanced HCV. Serial testing over 48 weeks demonstrated the ability of HepQuant DuO to detect early changes in liver function during antiviral treatment.

The abstracts are published in the EASL 2026 supplement of the Journal of Hepatology and are now publicly available at: https://www.easlcongress.eu/2026-abstracts/.

About HepQuant

HepQuant has developed noninvasive, blood-based, quantitative tests that assess liver health by measuring critical liver cell processes and blood flow to the liver. Our test results, in conjunction with other clinical assessments, inform healthcare providers' clinical decisions to achieve more effective management of patients with advanced liver disease. Knowing where a patient falls on the disease spectrum informs personalized treatment decisions for that individual. HepQuant is a privately held diagnostics company based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at HepQuant.com.

HepQuant DuO is a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). This test was developed and its performance characteristics determined by HepQuant in a manner consistent with CLIA requirements (CLIA ID 06D2188465). This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact

Joellyn Enos, HepQuant, 1 303.268.7069, [email protected], https://hepquant.com/

SOURCE HepQuant