Three Reasons to Visit Unifiller at IBA 2023 Tradeshow in Munich This October

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unifiller Systems Inc., a prominent global leader in advanced Portioning Equipment for the food and bakery sectors, is excited to announce its participation in this year's IBA tradeshow. The event is scheduled to take place from October 22 to 26, 2023, in Munich, Germany. IBA draws thousands of key industry players on a global scale.
Sonia Bal, Unifiller's Director of Global Marketing, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "Participating in IBA is an opportunity we eagerly await. It offers us a remarkable platform to engage with some of the most distinguished bakery brands worldwide. Given the prevailing concerns surrounding food safety, labor efficiency, and supply chain optimization, we view IBA as the perfect avenue to spotlight the efficacy of our automated solutions in addressing these challenges." She highlights top three reasons to visit Unifiller's booth during the event:
- Witness the unveiling of an exceptional & compact sheetcake icing system designed for efficient sheetcake top and side icing. This station expedites cake finishing minimizing repetitive decorating tasks, while reducing icing waste through portion control. This system will captivate visitors with its versatility.
- Be the first to explore our pioneering product launches! Unifiller is set to introduce new technology to Europe, including a depositor with hybrid functionalities - the Compact+. Unifiller's +Series Depositors blend the power of pneumatic machines with digital precision. With a smart device, operators can control speed, volume, splash reduction, pre-charge, and deposit pressure profiling for the most accurate deposits.
- Immerse yourself in live equipment demonstrations, featuring our Servo-driven Pro depositor, which offers precise control over the speed, volume, and placement of deposits. It allows for accurate and consistent portions, reducing waste and ensuring the gentle handling of delicate inclusions. Pro servo depositors incorporate recipe programming so that anyone producing multiple skus can program deposit profiles and recall them at the touch of a button.
Of course, beyond showcasing its advancements, Unifiller is keen to engage with bakers to understand their challenges in navigating the current market landscape.
Unifiller offers an extensive range of automated portioning solutions from single-piston and multi-piston depositors, food pumps, filling machines, to fully automated cake and cupcake decorating systems.
