Three Reasons to Visit Unifiller at IBA 2023 Tradeshow in Munich This October

Unifiller Systems, a global leader in advanced Portioning Equipment for the food and bakery sectors, is excited for its participation in this year's IBA tradeshow, in Munich Germany this October. Here, they provide 3 reasons to visit their Booth A2-251.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unifiller Systems Inc., a prominent global leader in advanced Portioning Equipment for the food and bakery sectors, is excited to announce its participation in this year's IBA tradeshow. The event is scheduled to take place from October 22 to 26, 2023, in Munich, Germany. IBA draws thousands of key industry players on a global scale.