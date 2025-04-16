Three Sixty Seven Advises Gevers Paving in its Sale to Rose Paving, a Portfolio Company of Tenex Capital Management

Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to Gevers Paving for this transaction.

TAMPA, Fla., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Gevers Paving, a well-established and highly respected commercial paving contractor, and Rose Paving, a portfolio company of Tenex Capital Management. Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to Gevers Paving for this transaction.

Gregg Gevers, Co-Owner and President of Gevers Paving commented, "Three Sixty Seven Advisors delivered exceptional service from start to finish. They provided clear and realistic expectations while ensuring I fully understood the process. For anyone considering selling, I highly recommend reaching out for an honest and informative conversation. While the process still requires effort, having their expertise and support made a significant difference."

Graham Woodard, Managing Principal at Three Sixty Seven, stated, "It has been an honor to work with the Gevers Paving team. Their leadership and vision have shaped an exceptional company, and we are proud to have helped secure the right partner for their next stage of growth."

ABOUT GEVERS PAVING

Founded in 1966, Gevers Paving is a premier commercial contractor specializing in asphalt paving and parking lot maintenance. Serving the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, the company provides expert solutions in asphalt, sealcoating, crack sealing, lot marking, and concrete. With a long-standing reputation for quality workmanship and reliability, Gevers Paving is a trusted partner for property management and commercial paving needs. Rose Paving and Gevers Paving have built a strong, trusted relationship working together for more than 20 years, making this union a seamless evolution of their longstanding partnership. Now operating as one company, Gevers Paving will continue serving customers with its experienced team while benefiting from Rose Paving's extensive resources, nationwide expertise, and support from its 35 locations.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies throughout the US from its headquarters in Tampa, FL.

