Three Sixty Seven Advises GreyLion and its Portfolio Company, Trifecta Collective, in Securing Acquisition Financing

TAMPA, Fla., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors is pleased to announce that the firm has successfully facilitated an acquisition financing debt facility for Trifecta Collective, a portfolio company of GreyLion, to support the acquisition of Canadian Concrete Expo (CCE). Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to GreyLion for this transaction.

"CCE is an excellent addition to the Trifecta portfolio, and we are very happy to welcome this leading event," said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer, Trifecta Collective. "Our vast experience in the tradeshow and construction industries are an excellent fit to continue the positive trajectory of CCE put in place by Stuart and his team."

Chris Loggia, Vice President at GreyLion, stated, "The Three Sixty Seven team did an excellent job in supporting our investment platform to secure essential debt financing to fund a current acquisition and to support future potential acquisitions. We appreciate Three Sixty Seven's professional financing process, which helped our firm identify and ultimately establish a new lending partner."

Michael Barone, Director at Three Sixty Seven, commented, "We were pleased to partner with GreyLion and Trifecta Collective in securing debt financing for the acquisition of Canadian Concrete Expo (CCE). It is exciting to see GreyLion continue expanding its trade show platform, and we look forward to what the future holds as they build on this momentum. This is another great achievement by the Three Sixty Seven Debt Advisory team, who again has helped a financial sponsor and their respective portfolio company navigate the debt marketplace to secure a successful financing facility."

ABOUT GREYLION

GreyLion invests in high-growth businesses within the lower middle market, partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams across the services and specialized industrial & manufacturing sectors. The firm provides customized capital solutions in both control and minority structures, employing a conservative approach to leverage to ensure financial stability and support growth initiatives. Investment sizes range from $25 million to $125 million, primarily within the United States. GreyLion currently manages private equity funds with total commitments of $1.9 billion.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies throughout the US from its headquarters in Tampa, FL.

