Three Sixty Seven Advises The Stonewall Group in Securing Debt Financing from Capitala

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors is pleased to announce that the firm has successfully arranged a debt investment in The Stonewall Group, a portfolio company of South Oak Capital Partners, from Capitala Group. Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to The Stonewall Group for this transaction.

"We are excited to work with The Stonewall Group and its private equity sponsor, South Oak Capital Partners, as they look to build a best-in-class professional services platform. Over South Oak's investment hold period, Capitala will look to continue deploying capital into The Stonewall Group as it looks to execute on add-on investments," said Randall Fontes, Managing Director of Capitala.

"We are thrilled to have represented The Stonewall Group, a portfolio company of South Oak Capital Partners, in securing debt financing from Capitala Group," said Michael Barone, Director at Three Sixty Seven, who led the transaction. "It will be exciting to see The Stonewall Group's next phase of growth, driven by add-on acquisitions further supported by Capitala's investment. This deal underscores our commitment to providing debt advisory services to financial sponsors, funds, family offices, and their respective portfolio companies."

ABOUT THE STONEWALL GROUP

Based in Lafayette, LA, The Stonewall Group is a strategic buyer of lower middle-market architecture and engineering brands across the United States. Their purpose is to create a reputable infrastructure of A&E firms nationwide, generating value for their portfolio of customers. With over eighty team members and six offices worldwide, The Stonewall Group seeks to leverage proprietary technology to maximize business and client outcomes.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies throughout the US from its headquarters in Tampa, FL.

