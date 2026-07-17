Three Sixty Seven Advisors Serves as Exclusive Advisor in CCS Facility Services' Acquisition of Alabama Cleaning Services

Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor for this transaction.

TAMPA, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ryan Wood, Managing Director at Three Sixty Seven, stated "I'm excited to see our team bring another facility services transaction across the finish line this year. I've known Troy and the Silver Oak team for years, and they continually impressed with their ability to execute to bring this deal to a close. I believe their new partnership with Pat and Mac Hennessy, along with the rest of the ACS team - who have built a best-in-class business in their geography – will add immense value to their overall customer portfolio in the years to come. This deal milestone further reinforces 367's position as a clear market leader in facility services mergers and acquisitions advisory."

Ryan Penna, Vice President at Three Sixty Seven stated "It was a pleasure to work alongside the teams at CCS and ACS to bring this transaction across the finish line. Both organizations approached the process with professionalism and a shared vision for what the combined platform can deliver across the Southeast. Advising this transaction further solidifies Three Sixty Seven Advisors' position as a leading M&A advisor in the facility services sector and reflects the deep sector relationships and operational knowledge our team brings to every engagement."

ABOUT CCS FACILITY SERVICES CCS

Facility Services is an integrated facilities provider, delivering top-tier commercial janitorial and building engineering services to customers nationwide, spanning multiple industries. With a foundation built on trust and expertise, we are dedicated to creating clean, healthy workplaces for our customers while fostering growth and professional development for our valued team members. Our mission is simple yet powerful: to serve with excellence, integrity, and care.

ABOUT ALABAMA CLEANING SERVICES

Alabama Cleaning Service is one of the state's most trusted professional commercial cleaning services providers with over 60 years of janitorial experience. We focus on safety and training to deliver high-quality janitorial services throughout Alabama and south-central Tennessee to industries, manufacturers, hospitals and medical facilities, schools, and office buildings.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN ADVISORS

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies & sponsors throughout the US from their headquarters in Tampa, FL.

For additional information, please visit: www.threesixtyseven.com

Media Contact

Ryan Penna, Three Sixty Seven Advisors, 1 (516) 582-1046, [email protected], www.threesixtyseven.com

SOURCE Three Sixty Seven Advisors