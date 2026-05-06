Three Sixty Seven Represents ACES US in Its Acquisition of Meskel & Associates Engineering

Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to ACES for this transaction.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors is pleased to announce the successful transaction between ACES US Holding Inc. ("ACES US"), the US subsidiary of ACES Group, the Middle East's leading construction services and geotechnical engineering firm, and Meskel & Associates Engineering ("MAE"), a premier geotechnical engineering, materials testing and inspection, and CEI firm with over 18 years of experience serving the Southeast United States. Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to ACES for this transaction.

"It was a pleasure working with the team at Three Sixty Seven Advisors. Their guidance and expertise were instrumental in bringing this transaction to a successful close, and we are thrilled with the outcome," said Todd K. Wager, CEO at MC Squared.

"Today, we officially welcome MAE to ACES. This acquisition strengthens our position in the U.S. and broadens our capabilities across the construction and engineering value chain at a time of accelerating demand for reliable and resilient infrastructure. By combining environmental advisory, geotechnical engineering, construction support expertise, and construction engineering inspection capabilities, we are creating a more integrated platform to support complex infrastructure programs from planning through execution." stated Izzat Katkhuda, Co-CEO of ACES.

"MAE brings strong client relationships that enhance the reach and impact of our U.S. platform. Together, our teams are expanding geographically, strengthening our service capabilities, and enhancing our ability to support clients, while providing greater opportunities for our people," said Dr. Naeem Abdulhadi, Co-CEO of ACES.

ABOUT ACES

Founded in 1983, ACES offers a wide range of specialized engineering services including site and geotechnical investigation, geophysical investigation, materials technology and testing, quality control of projects, pile testing and instrumentation, special studies, land and marine surveying, and chemical and environment testing. With a strong regional network of over 25 offices across the Middle East, diverse capabilities, state of the art facilities, and over 4,000 highly qualified employees, ACES is committed to the best in class services.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies throughout the US from its headquarters in Tampa, FL.

For additional information, please visit: www.threesixtyseven.com

Media Contact

Bill Bright, Three Sixty Seven Advisors, 1 727.977.3122, [email protected], threesixtyseven.com

SOURCE Three Sixty Seven Advisors