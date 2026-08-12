Three Sixty Seven Represents Carlson Building Maintenance in its Sale to Sizemore, Inc

Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to Carlson Building Maintenance for this transaction.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Carlson Building Maintenance, a leading provider of janitorial and facility services to retail, grocery, and commercial customers across the Midwest, and Sizemore, Inc., a portfolio company of Inspirit Equity. Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to Carlson Building Maintenance for this transaction.

"From our first conversations, it was clear that Carlson shares our commitment to people, service quality, and long-term customer relationships," said Sizemore President and CEO Preston Sizemore. "We're excited to welcome Nick, Kaylee, and the entire Carlson team to the Sizemore family. Their retail expertise and strong culture are highly complementary to our platform, and we see tremendous opportunity to continue growing together."

"We've built Carlson around consistent service delivery and long-term customer relationships," said Nick Giese and Kaylee Brown, Owners of Carlson Building Maintenance. "With Sizemore's resources and relationships, we're well positioned to expand into additional locations, introduce new services, and continue building on the momentum we've established."

Ryan Wood, Managing Director at Three Sixty Seven, stated: "I'm very excited and proud of our team here at 367 to support getting another facility services deal across the finish line. Nick and Kaylee at Carlson have had a long-tenured relationship working with our firm, so supporting the execution of this new partnership between Sizemore and Inspirit team, was very important to us.

This deal will assuredly support and accelerate Carlson's growth as a leading super-regional operator, and servicer of it's flagship Fortune 50 client, as well as provide additional top-notch leadership and operating capabilities for Sizemore's portfolio as it strategically expands it's footprint and service offerings to new and existing clients.

I'm especially pleased to see how 367's vast network of relationships within the facility services space assisted the client in finding the right partnership for them with a new buyer and their sponsor. I believe this further reinforces 367 as the leader of all aspects of mergers and acquisitions advisory in the broader facility services industry."

ABOUT SIZEMORE, INC.

Sizemore, Inc., is the parent company of Sizemore Janitorial Services, Sizemore Security Services, and Sizemore Staffing Services. Sizemore is a leader in workforce development and human capital, providing staffing solutions in all three lines of business to companies across the nation.

ABOUT CARLSON BUILDING MAINTENANCE

Carlson Building Maintenance is a Minnesota company specializing in cleaning and floor maintenance for large retail and educational clients since 1959. For more than 60 years, Carlson has specialized in cleaning and maintaining floors. That journey started with Don Carlson back in 1959 and continues with his protégé to this day. At Carlson, we think that where we've been is a reflection of where we're going. From our humble beginnings—stripping waxing, scrubbing, and buffing floors at a single grocery store, we've always emphasized pride in our quality of work. Today, our reputation as floor care experts has evolved. And, while our list of services has grown, that initial pride in our work remains as strong now as it was in 1959.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies & sponsors throughout the US from their headquarters in Tampa, FL.

Media Contact

Ryan Penna, Three Sixty Seven Advisors, 1 (516) 582-1046, [email protected], www.threesixtyseven.com

SOURCE Three Sixty Seven Advisors