Three Sixty Seven Represents McCarl's Services in its Sale to United Building Solutions, a Portfolio Company of AE Industrial Partners

Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to McCarl's Services for this transaction.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors is pleased to announce the successful transaction between McCarl's Services Incorporated, a commercial and industrial HVAC and refrigeration ("HVACR") solutions specialist with a strong presence in Western-Pennsylvania along with Ohio and West Virginia, and United Building Solutions ("UBS"), a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners. Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to McCarl's Services for this transaction.

"Since its founding in 1946, McCarl's has built a strong regional reputation for its commitment to service and excellence, making them a valuable addition to our rapidly expanding network," said David Leathers, CEO of UBS. "In addition to extending our geographic reach, the acquisition of McCarl's aligns with our broader strategy of providing specialized service solutions that support organizations in critical market sectors."

"Working with Three Sixty Seven was a pleasure—they quickly understood my business and goals and partnered with us every step of the way to achieve the outcome we were striving for. Their responsiveness, sound judgment, and ability to navigate complex decisions and challenging conversations ensured the process stayed on track and led to a successful outcome." said Mike McCarl, President of McCarl's.

Graham Woodard, Managing Partner at Three Sixty Seven, stated, "It was a privilege to advise McCarl's Services and work alongside Mike McCarl and his team throughout this process. They have built an exceptional business, and we're proud to have helped facilitate their partnership with UBS. This transaction highlights the strength of the mechanical services and commercial HVAC sector, where we continue to see strong demand for scaled, high-quality platforms. As a firm, we are focused on advising and partnering with leading operators in the space, and we're excited to see what this combined platform will accomplish in its next chapter."

ABOUT MCCARL'S SERVICES

Based in Cranberry Township, PA., McCarl's has over eighty years of experience in commercial HVAC, refrigeration, and mechanical services. One of the largest service-focused operators in the region, McCarl's serves commercial and industrial customers in critical end markets where reliability is paramount. McCarl's will operate as a division of UBS under the continued leadership of its president, Mike McCarl.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies throughout the US from its headquarters in Tampa, FL.

For additional information, please visit: www.threesixtyseven.com

Media Contact

David Steverson, Three Sixty Seven Advisors, 1 8137318573, [email protected], threesixtyseven.com

SOURCE Three Sixty Seven Advisors