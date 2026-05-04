Three Sixty Seven Represents Persona Services Group in Its Acquisition of Sheer Services and Evo Door & Window

Three Sixty Seven Advisors served as the exclusive advisor to Persona Services Group for this transaction.

TAMPA, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors (367) is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Sheer Services, EVO Door & Window and Persona Services Group (PSG), a portfolio company of Exeter Street Capital Partners. Three Sixty Seven Advisors served as the exclusive advisor to Persona Services Group for this transaction.

We are thrilled to welcome Sheer and EVO into our family of premier service providers," said Arron Yount, CEO of Persona Services Group. "Sheer and EVO bring a world class complement of specialized facility services to Persona Services Group, which will greatly enhance our ability to serve our core customers' broader facility services requirements in addition to commercial signage and lighting. We welcome the talented and passionate members of the Sheer and EVO teams as partners, and are excited to share their culture of superior customer service with our existing customers."

"We are incredibly excited to unlock this next chapter for the great companies we have built, and for all of our valuable team members," said Nathan Rich, CEO & Founder of Rich Global, a real estate and investment firm, and majority shareholder of Sheer and EVO. "Our combined company now has the capability to deliver unmatched crossover capabilities in facility services, lighting, and commercial signage solutions to the world class brands that all of our companies already serve."

Ryan Wood, Managing Director at Three Sixty Seven, stated "We are pleased to see another closed transaction for Persona Services Group through the 367 ecosystem. This acquisition definitively takes their service and maintenance offerings to the next level to complement the signage component that PSG built it's brand on. We're eager to see the value unlocked by the new partners in Mike and Nate, who have already shown themselves to be operators of the highest pedigree in building Sheer and EVO. 367 looks forward to continuing to support PSG's M&A strategy, as they've clearly become one of the leading buyers in the space."

ABOUT PERSONA SERVICES GROUP

Persona Services Group is a leading national provider of commercial signage, lighting, and facility services, serving 200+ marquis brands across 8,000+ North American locations. Its turnkey platform spans in-house design and engineering, permitting, project management, and production. Headquartered in Watertown, SD with locations in Baltimore, New Jersey, and Palm Beach, the 600-person company holds dominant share in hospitality and QSR large-format programmatic signage. Facility services—break-fix, programmatic maintenance, national rollouts, and PIPs—is its fastest-growing line, scaling both organically and through acquisition.

ABOUT SHEER SERVICES AND EVO DOOR & WINDOW

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sheer and EVO have rapidly emerged as leading national providers of break-fix, handyman, programmatic facilities' maintenance, specialized door and window services, large scale special projects, and national rollouts for some of the largest brands in the United States. Serving industries such as food & beverage, hospitality, retail, convenience, storage, healthcare, and education, Sheer & EVO deliver tailored solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients on a national scale.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN ADVISORS

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies & sponsors throughout the US from their headquarters in Tampa, FL.

Media Contact

Ryan Wood, Three Sixty Seven Advisors, 1 (949) 945-8849, [email protected], threesixtyseven.com

SOURCE Three Sixty Seven Advisors