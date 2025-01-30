Three Sixty Seven Represents Quality First Roofing in its Sale to Roofing Services Solutions

Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to Quality First Roofing for this transaction.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Quality First Roofing, a leading Florida-based provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers, and Roofing Services Solutions, a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital. Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to Quality First Roofing for this transaction.

"Following our initial meeting with the Roofing Services Solutions team, it was evident that we shared common values, a strong ambition for growth, and a mutual commitment to delivering the highest quality work in the market. They quickly emerged as the ideal partner for us, and we are eager for the opportunities that lie ahead," said Co-Owner & CEO Greg Meade. "Three Sixty Seven played a crucial role, not only in identifying the right buyer but also in expertly overseeing the successful execution of the deal. We sincerely appreciate their dedication and hard work in helping us achieve the outcome we desired."

Graham Woodard, Managing Principal at Three Sixty Seven, stated, "Representing Quality First Roofing was a pleasure. Their leadership has done an exceptional job growing the company, and working with them was an incredibly positive experience. As they aim to grow, in part through the Roofing Services Solutions brand, we're excited to see how this partnership fuels their continued success. This acquisition marks another transaction for Three Sixty Seven in the residential services space, showcasing our ability to successfully navigate sellers in this market."

ABOUT QUALITY FIRST ROOFING

Headquartered in Lecanto, FL, Quality First Roofing is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. Operating from two locations with a team of approximately fifteen employees, the Company serves central Florida, including Citrus County and surrounding areas. Founded by a group of skilled roofers with over 15 years of experience, Quality First Roofing is committed to delivering top-notch roofing services to every client. Their team utilizes only the highest quality materials to ensure clients receive the best possible results.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies throughout the US from its headquarters in Tampa, FL.

