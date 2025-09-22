Three Sixty Seven Represents Site Tech Services in Its Sale to Ntiva, a Portfolio Company of PSP Capital

Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to Site Tech Services for this transaction.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Site Tech Services, a respected IT services provider with deep expertise in the automotive industry, and Ntiva, a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP). Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to Site Tech Services for this transaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Site Tech into the Ntiva family," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "This acquisition is an important step in our ongoing effort to expand our vertical expertise across industries. We see a real void in the automotive dealership market for quality, forward-thinking MSPs who can help dealerships harness technology to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, and ultimately sell more vehicles. Site Tech's commitment to excellence and proven track record in the automotive space aligns perfectly with our mission to provide advanced IT services for specialized markets."

Mark DiGregorio, President of Site Tech, said, "Joining forces with Ntiva marks an exciting new chapter for us. Site Tech has continually evolved over our 28 years of business. We are looking forward to continuing this evolution with the added scale and resources of Ntiva. Together, we are excited to build on the vision and contribute to Ntiva's growth story." Mark added, "Three Sixty Seven delivered exceptional advice and execution throughout this process. Working collaboratively with both sides and with our attorneys at Hill Ward Henderson, they provided the clarity we needed and ensured we achieved the best outcome for our business and our team."

Graham Woodard, Managing Principal at Three Sixty Seven, commented, "It was a privilege to advise Site Tech on this important transaction. Mark and his team have built a remarkable business with a strong reputation in the automotive sector, and we were pleased to support them in achieving this outcome with Ntiva."

ABOUT SITE TECH SERVICES

Site Tech Services is a Tampa-based Managed Services Provider (MSP) with over 25 years of IT industry experience, delivering both on-site and remote support to clients across Florida. It's services include infrastructure management, cloud voice, wireless networking, and fully customized managed IT support. Site Tech has also become a leader in servicing the retail automotive sector by leveraging their expertise in IT and their vast knowledge of the car business.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies throughout the US from its headquarters in Tampa, FL.

For additional information, please visit: www.threesixtyseven.com

Media Contact

Graham Woodard, Three Sixty Seven Advisors, 1 (813) 679-4284, [email protected], www.threesixtyseven.com

SOURCE Three Sixty Seven Advisors