Three Sixty Seven Represents SoftBank Robotics America In Its Acquisition of Green Clean Commercial

Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to SoftBank Robotics America for this transaction.

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Green Clean Commercial, a leading national provider of janitorial services, and SoftBank Robotics America. Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to SoftBank Robotics America for this transaction.

Brady Watkins, President at SoftBank Robotics America, stated: "This acquisition represents a significant strategic milestone for SoftBank Robotics America as we accelerate the integration of automation and robotics into the janitorial services sector. Establishing a strong operating platform was a critical first step in executing our long-term vision, and we were deliberate in selecting the right advisory partner to help us achieve that objective. We engaged Three Sixty Seven Advisors because of their recognized leadership within the middle-market facility services industry and their deep expertise in the commercial janitorial space. Their relationships, market insight, and disciplined execution were instrumental in identifying and securing the right platform for this initiative."

Elliot Stipes, CEO at Green Clean Commercial, stated: "Smart Building X (SBX) represents an important strategic leap for the future of the company. The facility services industry is moving toward intelligent buildings, automation, and measurable outcomes. SBX allows us to deliver that future immediately, supported by advanced technology and aligned with a global innovation leader."

Ryan Penna, Vice President at Three Sixty Seven, stated: "SoftBank Robotics America engaged Three Sixty Seven to identify and acquire a leading janitorial platform to anchor a transformative growth strategy; integrating SBRA's established automation and robotics capabilities into traditional facility services. This transaction represents a deliberate and forward-thinking move to redefine how technology and service delivery intersect within the industry. We are excited about the future of this partnership and look forward to seeing the meaningful growth, innovation, and industry impact this combination will generate. This transaction further reinforces Three Sixty Seven's role at the forefront of M&A across facility services."

ABOUT SOFTBANK ROBOTICS AMERICA

SoftBank Robotics America is the North American arm of SoftBank Robotics, driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Headquartered in San Francisco, SoftBank Robotics America is a trusted partner and robot integrator that helps clients think beyond the technology, to incorporate the people and processes that solve the most pressing challenges and deliver best run operations. SoftBank Robotics America brings value and relevancy to senior living, hospitality, aviation, class A office space, multi-family, education, facilities management, and commercial cleaning. The goal is to develop a strong partnership and foundation for automation that will realize maximum strategic value on investment in robotics.

ABOUT GREEN CLEAN COMMERCIAL

Green Clean Commercial was founded in 2008, with the vision for transparency, trust in relationships, and successfully delivering results. Green Clean Commercial has consistently proven that people are at the heart of a great operation and when combined with innovative leading-edge technology, Green Clean Commercial makes it more efficient and effective. These winning principles have enabled GCC to expand nationally, serving public and private sectors including Fortune 500 and 100 clients

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN ADVISORS

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies & sponsors throughout the US from their headquarters in Tampa, FL.

Media Contact

Ryan Penna, Three Sixty Seven Advisors, 1 (516) 582-1046, [email protected], www.threesixtyseven.com

SOURCE Three Sixty Seven Advisors