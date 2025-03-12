Three Sixty Seven Represents SPCSHP in its Sale to MSQ, a Portfolio Company of One Equity Partners

Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to SPCSHP for this transaction.

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors is pleased to announce the successful transaction between SPCSHP, a leading New York-based creative agency, and MSQ, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners. Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to SPCSHP for this transaction.

"SPCSHP is a shining light in the U.S., and its success is of huge credit to Michael, Ranae, and the team. They have consistently delivered innovative creative work, executing integrated campaigns for their long-standing brand partners to a wide audience," said MSQ Global CEO Peter Reid. "The agency's increasing scopes of work and recent wins are a testament to their value in the industry, and we're delighted to have them as part of our group."

"SPCSHP represents most of my professional life and nearly half my life overall. I'm massively grateful to the many people who helped build it to what it is today," said SPCSHP Founder and Executive Chair Michael Lebowitz. "As we began considering who to partner with for our next phase of growth last year, MSQ emerged as the clear choice. I believe Peter and his team have the right alchemy of ambition and creativity to open up a world of opportunity to our clients and our crew." Michael continued, "Getting a deal over the line is an arduous process in the best of circumstances. Graham, David, and the Three Sixty Seven team kept us focused through significant complexities, and I couldn't be happier with the outcome."

"It was a privilege to work with SPCSHP, a company with a long history of providing exceptional service to its customers," commented Graham Woodard, Managing Principal at Three Sixty Seven. "We were pleased with the outcome of this transaction, and we look forward to watching their continued growth and success with the talented team at MSQ."

ABOUT SPCSHP

Founded in 2000, SPCSHP is one of the preeminent and longest running digital creative agencies. The company has found success and longevity through a strong focus on building strong relationships with both staff and clients. With their peerless company culture, dependable blue-chip clients that provide consistent revenue, and best-in-class leadership team, SPCSHP has established itself as the leading digital organization in its space.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies throughout the US from its headquarters in Tampa, FL.

