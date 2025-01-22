Three Sixty Seven Represents Westbrook Service Corporation in its Partnership with Garden City Equity

Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to Westbrook Service Corporation for this transaction.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Sixty Seven Advisors is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Westbrook Service Corporation, a leading Florida-based provider of commercial HVAC, electrical, and plumbing services, and Garden City Equity. Three Sixty Seven served as the exclusive advisor to Westbrook Service Corporation for this transaction.

"Westbrook is a quintessential Garden City company because of how they prioritize their people and operate with integrity in every aspect of their business," said Michael Arrieta, Founder and CEO of Garden City. "Leadership's unwavering commitment to fostering a strong, values-driven culture perfectly aligns with our mission. We are excited to support Westbrook's growth across Central Florida and throughout the state for years to come."

"Partnering with Garden City was the clear choice because of our shared values and their buy-and-hold investment philosophy," said Brian King, CEO of Westbrook. "With the support of Garden City and its family of shareholders, we are excited to strengthen our team, expand our capabilities, and accelerate growth while preserving the culture that has been the foundation of our success for decades." He added, "One of the key qualities that sets Three Sixty Seven Advisors apart is their exceptional ability to listen to clients. They take the time to truly understand, enabling them to identify the best partners or outcomes that align with their clients' objectives. The team at Three Sixty Seven far exceeded our expectations."

Graham Woodard, Managing Principal at Three Sixty Seven, commented, "We are thrilled to have advised on the successful closing of a strategic partnership between Westbrook Service Corporation and Garden City Equity. Our focus was to identify a partner whose values and vision aligned with those of our client. It was a pleasure collaborating with both the Westbrook Service Corporation and Garden City Equity teams, and we are excited about the promising future this partnership holds."

ABOUT WESTBROOK SERVICE CORPORATION

Founded in 1949 in Orlando, Florida, Westbrook specializes in revitalizing mission-critical mechanical, electrical, and plumbing ("MEP") infrastructure within commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing buildings. The Company offers a full range of services, from maintenance, emergency repair, and replacements to more comprehensive retrofit construction, serving as a single-source MEP partner for customer capital budget projects and on-going facility operating expenses.

ABOUT THREE SIXTY SEVEN

Three Sixty Seven Advisors is a middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that leverages its industry experience and depth of relationships to assist their clients in helping realize the best outcome in every transaction. Its team of accomplished professionals has experience working across a wide array of industry verticals, creating a broad range of perspectives and viewpoints, which has helped deliver the top results for clients. Services provided by Three Sixty Seven include sell-side mergers & acquisitions, buy-side mergers & acquisitions, and corporate debt advisory for middle market companies throughout the US from its headquarters in Tampa, FL.

