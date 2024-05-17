Three Sunset World Group Hotels are Recognized with the 2024 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award

TripAdvisor classifies reviews and stories mentioned into five categories: Beaches, Destinations, Hotels, Restaurants and Things to Do. In this case, the Sunset World Group resorts were recognized in the Hotels category for living up to the expectations of the platform's users, offering some of the most appreciated stays that now serve as recommendations for potential guests.

CANCUN, México, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recent days, TripAdvisor announced that Sunset Royal Beach Resort, Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club and Sunset Fishermen Beach Resort of Sunset World Group, once again won the Travelers' Choice award, placing themselves within the 10% of hospitality companies that obtain excellent reviews on the TripAdvisor platform, becoming the favorites of travelers from all over the world.

As the world's largest travel guidance platform, TripAdvisor has unparalleled authority among travelers and diners. The Travelers' Choice award takes into account genuine feedback from any community members who have traveled and left an authentic first-hand review on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trusted designation of great places to stay. visit.

