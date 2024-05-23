Three-Time NBA Champion And Olympic Gold Medalist JaVale McGee Hosts JUGLIFE Water For Life Charity Softball Game On Saturday, June 15, 2024 In Sacramento, California

"While most of us are privileged to have overwhelming access to clean water, there is a global population and communities in our own country that lack this fundamental human right. The Water For Life game allows us to have fun and raise resources to connect every person with water to thrive." Post this

A native of Flint, Michigan, McGee draws attention to the plight that families face when water becomes a luxury instead of a basic principle of humanity. Committed to raising awareness of the human need for water around the world and the lifestyle that clean drinking water can provide, the JUGLIFE team emphasizes the need to appreciate, conserve, and promote water as key to a successful life. With McGee and Kevin Huerter of the Sacramento Kings as team captains, this battle of athleticism will showcase skill and personality from some of the most captivating names in entertainment. With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Marshawn Lynch, Chris Paul, Matt Barnes, Odell Beckham, and more having played in previous years, the game also includes activities for the entire family in celebration of Father's Day weekend.

"Water is a building block of the planet and the foundation of the body," said Kez Reed, JUGLIFE's Co-Founder. "The Water For Life softball game allows like-minded individuals to merge their collective platforms and share that water is critical to life and the best choice we can make each day."

With more than 780 million people lacking access to clean and safe water across the world, a water crisis results in millions of water-related illnesses and deaths. Thanks to astronomical amounts of sugar in most consumer products, promoting water as the drink of choice reduces America's obesity rates and paves the way for optimal health. Benefitting JUGLIFE's mission, proceeds help fund interactive water education tours at public schools, fitness pop-ups, international wells, and more.

JUGLIFE welcomes credential requests. For more information on JUGLIFE and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.juglifewater.com.

Water For Life Celebrity Softball Game

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Red Carpet Arrivals 2:00 p.m. | Gates Open 3:00 p.m. | First Pitch 4:00 p.m.

Sutter Health Park

400 Ballpark Drive

West Sacramento, CA 95691

ABOUT JAVALE MCGEE

JaVale McGee is a three-time NBA Champion (2017, 2018, 2020) who currently plays for the Sacramento Kings with a tenure that includes active roles at the Lakers, Warriors, Mavericks, 76ers, Nuggets, and Wizards. With a family history rooted in athleticism, JaVale is the son of Pamela McGee--an All-American basketball player at USC who also played and coached in the WNBA, and George Montgomery who played collegiately at Illinois and was a second-round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1985. As the co-founder of JUGLIFE, JaVale promotes a healthy and active lifestyle by encouraging people to drink more water, and has helped build water wells in Africa, including a well at a school in Uganda, to provide access to clean water.

ABOUT JUGLIFE

Juglife began in 2015. Founders JaVale McGee and Kez Reed challenged themselves and their community to drink a gallon of water a day to encourage healthy habits. They soon began doing research and learned that over 800 million people live without access to safe drinking water. That is when they decided to form Juglife Foundation. Our foundation is on a mission to provide access to clean drinking water to under-resourced communities while promoting the importance of drinking water and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through physical activity. At Juglife, we host Water Education Tours to teach our youth about the importance of water while fundraising to build and maintain water wells in underdeveloped areas of the world. We are advocates of physical activity, so we've also begun our journey to build a sports complex for the kids in Uganda. As a team, we emphasize the need to appreciate, conserve and promote water to thrive— drinking water is essential to life.

