Three Transformative Strategies to Accelerate Clinical Trials in The Modern World, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn three transformative strategies to expedite clinical trials, ensure faster time-to-market and enhanced patient outcomes. Attendees will learn how leveraging comprehensive contract research organization (CRO) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) solutions can streamline clinical trial processes. The featured speakers will discuss how combining rich data sources across operations, therapeutic areas and the real world with AI-powered smart algorithms can transform study planning. The speakers will share how, by developing robust site feasibility assessments and removing site burden, CROs can enable more streamlined and efficient site operations.
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the fast-evolving landscape of clinical research, accelerating clinical trials has never been more critical. An estimated 85 percent of all clinical trials will experience delays, with 94 percent being delayed by over a month. The financial impact can be massive, costing between $600,000 and $8 million every day.
In this insightful webinar, the speakers delve into three transformative strategies to expedite clinical trials, ensure faster time-to-market and enhanced patient outcomes. The attendees will also gain valuable insights into:
- How comprehensive contract research organization (CRO) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) solutions can streamline clinical trial processes. By integrating end-to-end services — from patient recruitment and site management to manufacturing and logistics — 360 CRO and CDMO solutions can provide a cohesive and efficient framework, reducing delays and enhancing trial efficiency
- The pivotal role of data and artificial intelligence (AI) in accelerating clinical trials. Learn how advanced data analytics and AI-driven insights can connect disparate data sources and offer a unified view of trial progress and patient outcomes
- By effectively managing site burden and optimizing site feasibility, CROs play a vital role in accelerating clinical trials and enhancing their overall success. Through comprehensive administrative support, specialized recruitment strategies, robust data management and thorough feasibility assessments, CROs enable clinical sites to operate more efficiently and focus on delivering high-quality patient care and reliable trial outcomes
This webinar will equip attendees with the tools and understanding needed to accelerate clinical trials and bring innovative therapies to patients faster. Don't miss this opportunity to transform clinical trial processes and stay ahead in the competitive landscape of clinical research. Register now!
Join Brenda Bruker, Executive Director, Integrated Supply and Delivery Clinical Research Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific; John Van Hoy, MBA, Executive Director, Data Science & Advanced Analytics, PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Timothy Mudric, Vice President, Operations Strategy, PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Three Transformative Strategies to Accelerate Clinical Trials in The Modern World.
