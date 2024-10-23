Three Transformative Strategies to Accelerate Clinical Trials in The Modern World, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn three transformative strategies to expedite clinical trials, ensure faster time-to-market and enhanced patient outcomes. Attendees will learn how leveraging comprehensive contract research organization (CRO) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) solutions can streamline clinical trial processes. The featured speakers will discuss how combining rich data sources across operations, therapeutic areas and the real world with AI-powered smart algorithms can transform study planning. The speakers will share how, by developing robust site feasibility assessments and removing site burden, CROs can enable more streamlined and efficient site operations.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the fast-evolving landscape of clinical research, accelerating clinical trials has never been more critical. An estimated 85 percent of all clinical trials will experience delays, with 94 percent being delayed by over a month. The financial impact can be massive, costing between $600,000 and $8 million every day.

In this insightful webinar, the speakers delve into three transformative strategies to expedite clinical trials, ensure faster time-to-market and enhanced patient outcomes. The attendees will also gain valuable insights into: