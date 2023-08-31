Three Ways Moxie Institute Is Transforming The Professional Development World In Late 2023

"Finally, a void in the training and professional development industry is being filled and Moxie is the first to do it!" ~ Gregg Fasbinder Tweet this

The new Confidence and Courage Masterclass will be commencing mid-to-late September. It's structured as an immersive experience geared to equip participants with the tools to project confidence and communicate assertively. The series is led by seasoned experts in communication, neuroscience, and psychology, which means the information has stood the test of experience and is ripe for being passed on to future leaders.

2. Elevate Your Interpersonal Communication Skills

Moxie Institute's latest offerings include an all-encompassing Interpersonal Communication Skills Training program. Tailored for teams and individuals, this training combines the power of in-person or live online classes with learning reinforcements, deliberate practice, and a wealth of resources, including the newly launched "Interpersonal Skills Ultimate Guide" eBook.

In today's interconnected world, effective communication is paramount, yet elusive. The Interpersonal Communication Skills Training program addresses this gap in whatever setting it's found, from business relationships to leadership roles. Moxie's communication master facilitators will show you how to listen actively, build empathy, adapt to diverse communication styles, and resolve conflicts with finesse to build a healthy culture of communication.

3. Introducing MoxieU: Your Path to Unparalleled Communication and Leadership Mastery

Another stellar option for professional development is now available: MoxieU. Led by veteran experts and trainers, MoxieU is a community that gives members the VIP/celebrity treatment by granting them access to monthly public live online masterclasses along with exclusive and expertly curated content. Last but not least, MoxieU members get to be part of a tight-knit tribe of like-minded learners. The select MoxieU platform strongly encourages interaction between members for an unforgettable team-based learning and growth experience. You'll be learning from your master facilitators and each other for greater engagement, feedback, and accountability.

For more information about the Ultimate Guide To Interpersonal Skills and Moxie Institute's additional programs, please visit https://www.moxieinstitute.com

Moxie Institute's relentless passion and dedication to helping business leaders and their teams make an impact with their message and speak with confidence, along with their unique background in the performing arts and neuroscience, make them one of the most premier and sought-after corporate training companies on the planet.

