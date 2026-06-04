Three Wire Systems, LLC Announces Strategic Public-Private Partnership with U.S. Army CECOM Army Software & Innovation Center (ASIC)

The partnership combines Three Wire's expertise in digital transformation, program delivery, and customer experience with ASIC's deep technical and mission knowledge to support scalable federal initiatives focused on readiness, resilience, software innovation, and operational modernization.

TYSONS, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Wire Systems, LLC, (Three Wire), a leading provider of integrated technology, contact center, and human-centered support solutions for government and commercial clients, today announced the execution of a strategic teaming agreement with the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Army Software & Innovation Center (ASIC). This partnership establishes a Public-Private Partnership (P3) framework designed to deliver innovative, mission-ready solutions to federal customers.

This collaboration enables both organizations to align their complementary strengths to enhance mission outcomes, accelerate modernization efforts, and deliver high-impact solutions to government customers.

"Our partnership represents a powerful alignment between public-sector innovation and private-sector agility," said Greg Feldman, CEO of Three Wire. "By working alongside CECOM ASIC, we are bringing together the best of mission-driven engineering and operational execution to deliver scalable, modern solutions that directly support readiness, resilience, and the evolving needs of our federal partners."

The team structure is designed to ensure that federal agencies benefit from integrated, scalable, and forward-looking solutions, combining Three Wire Systems' proven expertise in program delivery, digital transformation, and customer experience with ASIC's deep technical capabilities and mission knowledge. This will support a wide range of federal initiatives, including technology modernization, software innovation, and mission support services, while ensuring compliance with federal acquisition regulations and maintaining the highest standards of integrity and collaboration.

Media Contact

Kelsey Brett, Three Wire Systems, LLC, 1 855.827.3377, [email protected], www.threewiresys.com

SOURCE Three Wire Systems, LLC