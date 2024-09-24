Three Wire Systems, LLC Announces the Sale of their Technology Resale Division to Mythics, LLC

Acquisition will expand the portfolio within Emergent, LLC, a subsidiary of Mythics, LLC.
TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire Systems) a leader in innovative and efficient technology solutions for government agencies and large enterprise corporations, announces the sale of their technology resale business to Mythics, LLC (Mythics), the parent company of Emergent, LLC (Emergent). This strategic move marks a significant step in Three Wire Systems growth strategy and enhances its continued growth position within the holistic health and digital service markets.
The acquisition, which was finalized on September 16, 2024, involves the integration of Three Wire Systems technology resale business into the operations of Emergent, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mythics. The transaction is expected to create growth within existing Mythics and Emergent technology business units by expanding third party product offerings and providing added resources to benefit both employees and clients alike.
Mythics CEO, Paul Seifert commented on the acquisition, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Three Wire Technologies to our organization. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to strengthen and diversify our technology offerings within the Public Sector. We are excited about the opportunities this presents and are confident that it will bring significant value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders."
Three Wire Systems CEO, Greg Feldman added, "The decision to divest the technology resale business of Three Wire Systems was driven by our confidence in Mythics ability to further develop and grow this third-party resale product business segment. We believe that our team, with Mythics and Emergent, is well-positioned to continue successful outcomes."
Three Wire Systems was advised by Kipps Desanto throughout this process, leveraging their expertise to deliver optimal results and ensure a smooth transition for continuity and high-quality service delivery.
About Three Wire Systems
Three Wire Systems is the trusted source for government agencies and military organizations looking to provide care coordination when and where it matters most with efficient technology solutions. Three Wire System's care concierge service team, MyAdvisor, provides holistic wrap around care to both individuals and families, with access to one-on-one care coordination sessions in behavioral health, wellness, referral management, crisis intervention, financial literacy, and career development. MyAdvisor also includes a digital service offering, which provides mission- critical technology services tailored and customized to the development of operational teams and diverse portfolios of web-based applications.
About Mythics, LLC
Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle Partner Network representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.
