Three Wire Systems, LLC Migrates AFFIRST to Cloud One GovCloud

The AFFIRST System of Record keeps a longitudinal record, meaning that all Airmen and their families are supported from early career orientation workshops through Transition Assistance Program (TAP) integration for those retiring or exiting the Air Force.

Three Wire's team has maintained this globally reaching legacy system since 2004.

"Establishing longevity with our customers is instrumental to ongoing success. Three Wire has provided two decades of support to this program, allowing our team to have detailed and informative conversations on a consistent basis, fully understanding the needs of Airmen and families," said Greg Feldman, CEO of Three Wire. "AFFIRST encapsulates the path of an idea to an innovation, which aligns with Three Wire's values as well."

"Having a comprehensive understanding of the M&FRC mission has played a pivotal role in our ability to develop and execute innovative technical solutions within the AFFIRST program," said Jaime Toogood, CEO of Joint Strategic Technologies. "We remain committed to delivering exceptional small-business customer service and fostering leadership participation to bolster the effectiveness of the AFFIRST program."

About Three Wire Systems, LLC

Founded in 2006, (Three Wire) is the trusted source for government agencies and military organizations looking to modernize with innovative and efficient technology solutions. As part of its health and human solutions initiatives, MyAdvisor® provides holistic care to all those who provide service and their family members, with access to one-on-one care coordination sessions in behavioral health, wellness, navigational advocacy, financial literacy, and career development. The MyAdvisor division also includes VetAdvisor®, , with over a decade of experience in health and wellness serving military Veterans, active duty service members, National Guardsmen and women and Reservists.

ABOUT JOINT STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2013 by a U.S. Air Force veteran, Joint Strategic Technologies (JST) is a dynamic small business that provides professional services to elevate the impact of our nation's military and technology systems. JST's core competencies lie in a variety of technical services such as data analytics, DevSecOps, technical acquisitions, technology transfer, and digital transformation, as well as professional services in program management, contract management, and leadership training within multi-agency environments. JST has grown to support many programs across the Department of Defense and among commercial and federal customers worldwide by assisting in developing critical mission systems, information technologies, and business processes. Learn more about JST's mission at www.jstcorp.com.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

