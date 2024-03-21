Three Women CEOs Poised to Make HERstory with New Goodwill Collaboration

"We have a responsibility to do more to bring sustainable practices to the end-of-life cycle of donated goods that don't sell in our stores." Colleen Morrone, Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County Post this

"By turning unsold donated items into a resource, we're tapping into opportunities to upskill our retail team members and presenting people with opportunities to increase their computer skills and earn industry-recognized sustainability certifications," said Catherine Meloy, CEO of Goodwill of Greater Washington. "These experiences and certifications come with opportunities for career advancement and higher wages."

With a focus on people, planet and prosperity, the three Goodwill organizations will come together to leverage intellectual capital and physical resources in pursuit of opportunities to convert used textiles into raw materials and new fabrics, to shred plastic, and implode glass (separately) into raw materials that can be sold to existing domestic markets. Glass for example can be imploded into sand and cullet for use in construction and manufacturing projects, while shredded plastic can be used to manufacture an array of items from park benches to plastic pallets for warehousing.

"Goodwill organizations have been recycling household goods since we were founded, more than 100 years ago. We have a responsibility to do more to bring sustainable practices to the end-of-life cycle of donated goods that don't sell in our stores. By upcycling textiles, glass and plastic into raw materials for use in manufacturing and construction projects, we're creating a more sustainable future for the planet," said Colleen Morrone, CEO of Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County.

"As we brainstormed ways to contribute to a more sustainable future, we realized that by combining our efforts, we could tackle an issue that affects us all: what we do with unsold items and the opportunity to both lower our trash bills and create new revenue streams to fund our mission delivery," said Lisa Rusyniak, CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. "It's a win-win-win situation for our team members, our communities and our mission."

