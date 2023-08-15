Three-Year Sales Growth of 535% Earns Method Recruiting a Spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000

"I attribute our success to our willingness to adapt to new technologies and the demands of the marketplace. Smart growth and a strong foundation have been instrumental to our continuing success." Tweet this

"We're honored to have been named to the Inc. 5000 once again this year," said Matt Simpson, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "I attribute our success to our willingness to adapt to new technologies and the demands of the marketplace. Smart growth and a strong foundation have been instrumental to our continuing success."

About Method Recruiting

Method Recruiting specializes in recruiting digital marketing talent for agencies, martech companies and individual brands of various sizes and stages of growth. The company is based in San Francisco with offices in Austin, Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Services include retained and contingent search for the digital marketing industry. Method Recruiting has served employers and job seekers since 2015. If you would like more information about Method Recruiting, please visit us on the web at www.methodrecruiting.com or contact us at [email protected].

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

