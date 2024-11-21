Thriae Launches the Thriae Handmade Collection, Partnering with a Small Atelier To Promote Slow and Traditional Craftsmanship

"The new Thriae Handmade showcases the unique designs and human touch of traditional looming. Unlike mass-produced items, each piece in the Thriae Handmade Collection is carefully crafted, making it a testament to the time-honored artistry of looming." Post this

Halicarnassus Peshtemal: Lightweight and bright, ideal for the beach or as a chic cover-up. ($60)

Assos Peshtemal: A timeless classic, perfect for bath or kitchen use, and exceptionally soft from the start. ($48)

Koressos Peshtemal: The ideal travel companion, great as a sarong or elegant scarf. ($48)

Olympos Peshtemal: Its modern design is a striking addition to any beach or travel collection. ($63)

"Thriae works with skilled artisans who have been weaving for generations, supporting small, family-owned businesses in Türkiye," said founder Melissa Bazarian, a Turkish-American who grew up in Türkiye. "The new Thriae Handmade showcases the unique designs and human touch of traditional looming. Unlike mass-produced items, each piece in the Thriae Handmade Collection is carefully crafted, making it a testament to the time-honored artistry of looming."

Bazarian honors her Turkish heritage by naming each towel after ancient ruins. Thriae is inspired by the Thriae of Greek mythology—nymphs who were patrons of bees. Like bees, the brand's collective efforts create things of beauty made with love. A portion of the brand's proceeds goes to The Bee Conservancy, supporting vital bee populations.

Further, Thriae incorporates sustainable practices into every aspect of its operations, including working with logistics partners who prioritize low-carbon transport to minimize its environmental impact when shipping products from Türkiye to the U.S.

About Thriae:

Thriae is a marketplace born out of the desire to give thoughtfully. The brand brings a consciously curated selection of ethically sourced offerings and is saturated with authentic Turkish culture and connection through Thriae's Turkish multi-use towels. Thanks to Thriae, we can now have less guesswork and more joy in our everyday lives.

