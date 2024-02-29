ThriftCart Debuts New Product Features at 2024 Habitat for Humanity Affiliate Conference

"For many of us, we run thrift stores to fund other facilities for the homeless or for a feeding shelter or for some community outreach program. We couldn't do what we do for the community without ThriftCart's system." – Craig Pedersen of Hope Gospel Mission Post this

Recently, ThriftCart has made enhancements to its system with a focus on upgrading the platform interface to provide a more thorough and comprehensive user experience.

Easier Donation Management: Aligning to ThriftCart's commitment to continued system improvements, the company has updated a number of features in its donation scheduling module. This includes Auto Scheduling, Route Optimization, Driver App, and Automatic SMS Notifications. The changes provide for a cleaner and more efficient experience for those who utilize ThriftCart to schedule and manage their in-kind donations.

Increased Customer Touchpoints: ThriftCart now offers an integrated and customizable rewards program. Customers can accumulate points from purchases and redeem those points for discounts and special promotional offers. ThriftCart users can also execute targeted SMS campaigns utilizing the customer rewards database to promote sales, inform customers of new product launches, and offer discounts and coupons.

Broader Access to New Customers: With new eCommerce integrations, ThriftCart customers can post their tagged and inventoried products directly to an eCommerce site, allowing users to expand the reach and scope of their online presence and help drive additional revenue. Additionally, these integrations manage inventory and prevent duplicate selling of items to ensure that inventory remains accurate.

"We're excited to roll out these new features to ThriftCart customers," said Kyle Payton, General Manager of ThriftCart. "Thrift store owners and operators have such a significant impact on the communities they serve, but are consistently tasked with doing more for less. The ability for us to continuously provide meaningful technology that makes their jobs easier is a great feeling. We're excited to connect with the Habitat for Humanity community at the upcoming Affiliate Conference and show the industry how ThriftCart is making an impact."

"For many of us, we run thrift stores to fund other facilities for the homeless or for a feeding shelter or for some community outreach program," said Craig Pedersen of Hope Gospel Mission. "Running stores like a business, where you implement metrics and systems and processes and safety protocols, and where you have a professional point of sale system, can be very profitable. ThriftCart helps us do this and we couldn't do what we do for the community without ThriftCart's system."

To learn more about ThriftCart and book a time to meet at Habitat for Humanity's 2024 Affiliate Conference, visit: https://thriftcart.com/contact-us/

About ThriftCart

ThriftCart was founded with the goal of serving resale retailers. Its sole purpose is to create the best point-of-sale system to help ease the struggles of running a thrift store. ThriftCart has developed the tools necessary to make running your store simple, surpassing 500 locations in 2023. From collecting donations to checking out buyers, you'll have access to the very best software for achieving your mission.

