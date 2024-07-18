Thrill One Sports & Entertainment and Monster Energy Announce Expansive Partnership

"Our renewed and expanded partnership reflects our dedication to supporting athletes and engaging fans at every level, from local communities to the world stage." - Mitch Covington, SVP of Sports Marketing Monster Energy Post this

The global partnership will see Monster Energy as the exclusive energy drink partner of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. Monster Energy will be prominently featured across all major events, including Nitro Circus, Nitrocross, and SLS, beginning with the next Nitro Circus event in late July 2024.

In addition to the SLS events previously announced, Monster Energy will be deeply integrated into the Nitro Circus and Nitrocross series. Multiple Monster Energy athletes, including top drivers and riders, already compete in these high-adrenaline events, further strengthening the synergy of the overall partnership. Monster Energy will also play a significant role in local team engagements, conducting prize-giveaways, sweepstakes, and more, ensuring that both fans and athletes are at the heart of this partnership.

"Monster Energy has been a cornerstone of the global action sports community, and we are excited to expand our partnership across all Thrill One properties," said Matt Cohn, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. "Together, we aim to deliver genuine, authentic experiences globally and push the boundaries of what's possible in action sports."

"Monster Energy's deep-rooted commitment to action sports on a global scale aligns perfectly with Thrill One's vision and international presence," said Mitch Covington, SVP of Sports Marketing at Monster Energy. "Our renewed and expanded partnership reflects our dedication to supporting athletes and engaging fans at every level, from local communities to the world stage. We are excited to continue to amplify the energy and excitement of Nitro Circus, Nitrocross, and SLS events worldwide."

The partnership will launch in full force at Nitro Circus' upcoming Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival beginning July 26 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The entire rider list for the event consists of Monster Energy athletes, highlighting the brand's integral role within Thrill One's ecosystem as the perfect event to mark the beginning of a new era of collaboration. Fans can look forward to enhanced live event experiences, original content, and numerous activations that bring them even closer to their favorite sports and athletes.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

ABOUT THRILL ONE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Thrill One Sports & Entertainment is a next-generation content company that thrives at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. Established in 2020, Thrill One brings together the dynamic resources of Nitro Circus, Nitrocross, Street League Skateboarding (SLS), and Superjacket Productions. Dedicated to the creation of awe-inspiring action sports events and original content, Thrill One is powered by a roster of the most audacious athletes, exceptional talent, and forward-thinking brands. Our mission is to deliver heart-pounding experiences and captivating content to audiences worldwide. Thrill One Sports & Entertainment is proud to maintain one of the most substantial aggregate social media followings in the world of sports and lifestyle entertainment, with over 40 million dedicated followers across our brand pages and channels. Visit thrillone.com for additional information.

