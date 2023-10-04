Thrio Continues Climb in 2023 Frost & Sullivan's Radar Rankings

Thrio's ability to deliver solutions that move the needle for CX and address real customer pain points is enabled by the combination of their tech stack and deep domain expertise. Nancy Jamison, Senior Industry Director, Digital Transformation Practice at Frost & Sullivan. Tweet this

Since Thrio's launch in 2019, the company has built and bolstered partnerships with some of the largest enterprises, service providers, and BPOs worldwide. Thrio serves well-known brands and market leaders in retail, travel/hospitality, finance, and technology.

"With the frenzied pace of technology development, it can be challenging for enterprises to stay ahead of the curve. Our focus on innovation means our customers and partners can rely on us to deliver high value, net-new capabilities. Now, enterprises can fully focus on CX performance instead of building and maintaining technology," said Namir Yedid, Thrio's Vice President of Product Strategy. "The Thrio team is proud to be recognized on the Radar for a second year for Innovation."

Frost & Sullivan's Radar ranks providers on a range of criteria, including:

Ability to scale

Ability to easily migrate to the cloud, and multiple cloud options

Automated risk mitigation and compliance

Carrier-grade voice quality

Full omnichannel capabilities with the flexibility to customize

Multinational support and global deployment coverage

Reliability and security

Rich, integrated inbound and outbound capabilities

Interoperability (open APIs), app stores, partner ecosystems, and deep third-party integrations

Customer support capabilities, including professional services (PS), flexible pricing options, flexible service-level agreements (SLAs), and customer service options

About Thrio, Inc.

For businesses who want to meet customers on their terms, the solution lives within Thrio. Our flexible, scalable AI-powered hybrid cloud CX platform paves the way for friction-free sales and service. Powerful automations make agents' jobs easier and quicker, with more personalized service for every customer. Thrio helps enterprises stay at the heart of the right conversations and the right experiences, every time.

To learn more, please visit https://www.thrio.com/frost-radar-2023

Thrio Contact: Lance Fried, Chief Channel and Partnership Officer 858-248-0098 [email protected]

Media Contact

Lance Fried, Thrio, Inc., 1 8582997191, [email protected], https://www.thrio.com/

SOURCE Thrio, Inc.