Thrio Continues Climb in 2023 Frost & Sullivan's Radar Rankings

Recognized for continued strength in innovation
CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thrio, Inc., maker of an award-winning hybrid cloud CX platform, announced today its advancement as a Radar™ Leader in Frost & Sullivan's North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market for 2023. Thrio placed higher on 2023's Innovation index compared to 2022, its first year on the Radar.
"Thrio continues to show real leadership in innovation," said Nancy Jamison, Senior Industry Director, Digital Transformation Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "Thrio's ability to deliver solutions that move the needle for CX and address real customer pain points is enabled by the combination of their tech stack and deep domain expertise."
Since Thrio's launch in 2019, the company has built and bolstered partnerships with some of the largest enterprises, service providers, and BPOs worldwide. Thrio serves well-known brands and market leaders in retail, travel/hospitality, finance, and technology.
"With the frenzied pace of technology development, it can be challenging for enterprises to stay ahead of the curve. Our focus on innovation means our customers and partners can rely on us to deliver high value, net-new capabilities. Now, enterprises can fully focus on CX performance instead of building and maintaining technology," said Namir Yedid, Thrio's Vice President of Product Strategy. "The Thrio team is proud to be recognized on the Radar for a second year for Innovation."
Frost & Sullivan's Radar ranks providers on a range of criteria, including:
- Ability to scale
- Ability to easily migrate to the cloud, and multiple cloud options
- Automated risk mitigation and compliance
- Carrier-grade voice quality
- Full omnichannel capabilities with the flexibility to customize
- Multinational support and global deployment coverage
- Reliability and security
- Rich, integrated inbound and outbound capabilities
- Interoperability (open APIs), app stores, partner ecosystems, and deep third-party integrations
- Customer support capabilities, including professional services (PS), flexible pricing options, flexible service-level agreements (SLAs), and customer service options
About Thrio, Inc.
For businesses who want to meet customers on their terms, the solution lives within Thrio. Our flexible, scalable AI-powered hybrid cloud CX platform paves the way for friction-free sales and service. Powerful automations make agents' jobs easier and quicker, with more personalized service for every customer. Thrio helps enterprises stay at the heart of the right conversations and the right experiences, every time.
