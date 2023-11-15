Thrio Receives 2023 Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Product of the Year Award Recognition from CUSTOMER Magazine

Thrio is thrilled to be recognized by CUSTOMER Magazine for our dedication to product innovation and technical leadership. Lance Fried, Chief Channel & Partnership Officer Post this

The 2023 CUSTOMER CCaaS Product of the Year Awards honor individual solutions that have demonstrated exceptional achievements in delivering top-tier, scalable, and feature-rich contact center solutions to businesses of all sizes. The awards celebrate those who have revolutionized customer service and empowered organizations to deliver seamless, personalized, and exceptional CX to their clientele.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Thrio with a 2023 CCaaS Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Thrio's hybrid cloud CX Platform has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Thrio in 2024 and beyond."

For businesses who want to meet customers on their terms, the solution is Thrio. Our flexible, scalable AI-powered hybrid cloud CX platform paves the way for friction-free sales and service. Powerful automations make agents' jobs easier and quicker, with more personalized service for every customer. Thrio helps enterprises stay at the heart of the right conversations and the right experiences, every time.

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry's new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth. In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

