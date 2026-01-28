Thrive-GHP Commences Planning for Landmark Luxury Senior Living Community at I-CON Development in Incheon, South Korea

Thrive-GHP, a Korea-based senior living platform formed through a joint venture between U.S.-based Thrive Senior Living and Korea's leading multifamily operator GHP, has commenced planning for a landmark luxury senior living community of up to 600 units in Incheon, South Korea. The project will be developed as part of the I-CON mixed-use destination led by The Kessler Collection and represents the first institutional-grade senior living operations platform established in Korea.

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Incheon, South Korea & Atlanta, Georgia – Thrive-GHP, a Korea-based senior living development and operating platform formed through a joint venture between U.S.-based Thrive Senior Living and Korea's leading multifamily housing operator GHP, today announced the commencement of planning and entitlement activities for a major luxury senior living community in Incheon, South Korea. The project will form a significant residential component of I-CON, a transformative mixed-use destination led by The Kessler Collection and its Chairman & CEO, Richard Kessler.

The senior living community is currently planned for up to 600 luxury residential units, designed to serve a growing population of active, globally minded older adults seeking a wellness-oriented, lifestyle-driven residential experience. Thrive-GHP represents the first institutional-grade senior living operating platform established in Korea, combining Thrive Senior Living's international senior housing expertise with GHP's deep local scale, development, and operational capabilities.

Thrive Senior Living and The Kessler Collection are both Georgia-based organizations with long-standing professional ties, bringing a shared culture of hospitality, design excellence, and disciplined execution to the I-CON project. Through Thrive-GHP, the partnership is extending that shared approach into the Korean market in collaboration with local stakeholders and authorities.

The senior living community will be fully integrated into the broader I-CON master plan, providing residents direct access to a wide range of cultural, recreational, and experiential amenities, including a signature public park, museum programming, and immersive entertainment offerings. Located just minutes from Incheon International Airport, the development is designed to support an active, mobile lifestyle for residents with strong international and intergenerational connections.

The surrounding Cheongna International City area has experienced rapid growth in recent years, anchored by major infrastructure and corporate investment. Nearby amenities include a Costco Wholesale club, the newly developed Shinsegae Starfield Stadium and retail district, and the new headquarters campus for Hana Bank, reinforcing Cheongna's emergence as a premier business, residential, and lifestyle hub within the Seoul Capital Region.

The I-CON development is being advanced in close coordination with the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ) and includes participation from DAOL Capital as one of the project's initial capital partners. Thrive-GHP expressed appreciation for the opportunity to collaborate with The Kessler Collection, IFEZ, and DAOL Capital on a project of global scale and long-term significance.

Planning, design, and permitting activities for the senior living component are expected to continue over the next 18–24 months, with the project targeting best-in-class international standards for design, operations, wellness programming, and resident experience.

"This project marks a foundational milestone for Thrive-GHP and for the evolution of institutional senior living in Korea," said Jeramy Ragsdale, Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Senior Living and a principal of Thrive-GHP. "By combining global senior housing expertise with deep local execution capabilities, we believe this development will help define a new standard for senior living in the region."

The Incheon project builds upon Thrive-GHP's broader international platform, supported by Thrive Senior Living's established joint-venture presence in the United Kingdom and active senior living projects across Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and South Korea. Together, these initiatives position Thrive-GHP as a cornerstone platform for next-generation senior living development and operations in Asia.

Thrive-GHP is a Korea-based senior living development and operating platform formed through a joint venture between Thrive Senior Living, a U.S. senior housing owner, developer, and operator, and GHP, South Korea's largest institutional multifamily housing operator. Thrive-GHP combines global best practices in senior living with local market expertise to deliver premium, hospitality-driven senior communities throughout Korea.

