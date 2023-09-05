Thrive Health IV Centers Expand in Key Markets and Open Research Clinics

With our new sites and team of highly-respected medical partners, we can provide the highest industry standards and introduce new treatment options to more of the patient population suffering from rare autoimmune ophthalmic diseases and other conditions - Dr. Raymond Douglas CEO Thrive Health IV Tweet this

With its flagship center in Beverly Hills, California, Thrive Health IV established leadership with a first-of-its-kind treatment center of excellence offering viable, FDA approved non-surgical treatment options as well as clinical trials for new advances in treatment and care for TED. Thrive Health IV continued to build a strong foothold in Southern California in 2022 opening Long Beach, Newport and in 2023 San Diego, in addition to its flagship center in New York City.

Thrive Health IV leverages cutting edge science and exceptional concierge care in the growing category of medical biologics and new disease modalities. "The key driving force behind the expansion of Thrive Health IV is highly qualified expertise, exemplary patient centric treatments and support services with next level innovations in treatment options", said CEO Raymond Douglas, MD PhD. "With our new sites and team of highly-respected medical partners, we can provide the highest industry standards and introduce new treatment options to more of the patient population suffering from rare autoimmune ophthalmic diseases and other conditions."

Beyond onsite infusion, research and trials looking for new administrations including oral and subcutaneous opportunities, Thrive Health IV is furthering its concierge medical collaborations in partnership by identifying practices and providers that want to build a treatment center of excellence for their patients.

Renowned medical professionals and key opinion leaders at the expanding Thrive Health IV centers of excellence include the appointment of Board Certified Oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeons Audrey C. Ko, MD and Douglas R Casady, MD, FACS as medical directors in Des Moines Iowa. Board Certified Oculofacial Plastic Surgeons Paul Phelps, MD, FACS and Anna Carolina Victoria MD, FACS serve as medical directors in Chicago and Miami, respectively. Thrive Health IV is also launching a new research division and operating clinical trials at all sites, propelling Thrive Health IV to the forefront of all potential therapies for auto-immune thyroid related eye disease and other rare ophthalmic conditions. Additional Thrive Health IV locations with research and clinical trial operations are set to open in two new states in three additional markets as a next phase before 2024.

Tepezza, already proven to reduce above 90% on average of the proptosis in patients with long-standing disease, was recently confirmed to be effective in the treatment of thyroid eye disease of any duration or activity level for all adults extending the opportunities for treatment. Thrive Health IV centers of excellence, also offers ongoing patient care management that includes monitoring blood sugar and complimentary audiology testing. The Thrive Health IV concept has the unique ability to navigate healthcare systems and benefit networks while streamlining all medical team communications at the highest level in concierge care, patient centric experience and positive outcome.

About Thrive Health IV: Thrive Health IV centers of excellence are the first and only world-class treatment centers focusing on unique, cutting edge treatments and elevated patient centric care for rare and specifically rare ophthalmic diseases. Founded to serve a population of millions suffering with Thyroid Eye Disease and a unique focus on the new category of biologics, they offer the very best patient experience, safety and treatment options. Thrive Health IV offers expert care and optimized outcomes with a synergistic network of multi-disciplinary practitioners. Key opinion leaders in the field, their highly-specialized patient centric approach is home to groundbreaking pharmacological trials including teprotumumab [Tepezza]. Thrive Health IV has 4 centers throughout Southern California, a New York City flagship and most recently Chicago, Illinois, Miami, Florida and Des Moines Iowa with plans for additional openings throughout 2023-2024.

