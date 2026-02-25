By maintaining active intake capacity across therapy, testing, and psychiatry, Thrive Psychological Services contributes to reducing the regional behavioral health access gap in the Inland Empire—delivering accessible, evidence-based care with an emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration. Post this

Thrive Psychological Services distinguishes itself by combining outpatient therapy, psychological testing, and psychiatric medication management within a single administrative and referral system. This integrated model reduces care fragmentation, streamlines referral processing, and enables coordinated treatment planning across disciplines. Unlike typical small group practices or solo practitioners, Thrive offers in-house psychological evaluations and psychiatry services alongside a full suite of therapeutic modalities.

Outpatient Therapy Services

Thrive's therapy division currently has approximately 27 open intake slots, serving adults, adolescents, children, and couples. Therapeutic modalities include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Psychodynamic Therapy, Trauma-Informed Therapy, Play Therapy, and Behavioral Therapy for school-related support. Thrive's licensed therapists (LMFT, LCSW, LPCC) are equipped to address a broad spectrum of presenting concerns including anxiety, depression, trauma, life transitions, emotional dysregulation, and relationship challenges.

Psychological Evaluations

The practice maintains a team of 8 licensed clinical psychologists conducting structured, evidence-based assessments. Evaluation capacity currently includes approximately 15 open slots. Evaluation types include ADHD assessments, Autism Spectrum Disorder evaluations, developmental evaluations, neuropsychological screening, and psychoeducational testing. Common CPT codes utilized include 90791 (Diagnostic Interview), 96130/96131 (Psychological Testing Evaluation), 96136/96137 (Test Administration), and 96132/96133 (Neuropsychological Evaluation when indicated).

Psychiatry & Medication Management

Thrive's psychiatry division—staffed by 1 board-eligible psychiatrist and 4 psychiatric nurse practitioners—currently has approximately 25 open patient slots for both adult and adolescent psychiatric medication management. Medication services are integrated with therapy when clinically appropriate, supporting improved treatment outcomes through coordinated care.

Insurance Accessibility & Community Reach

A core pillar of Thrive's mission is insurance inclusivity. The practice participates in six major insurance networks: IEHP (Medi-Cal), Kaiser, Anthem, Aetna, Health Net, and Blue Shield. Broad Medi-Cal participation through IEHP directly expands access for underserved and lower-income populations across the Inland Empire—an area historically challenged by limited behavioral health resources.

Thrive serves children facing academic or behavioral challenges, adolescents navigating emotional development, adults managing mental health conditions, and families requiring integrated psychiatric and therapeutic coordination.

Regional Positioning

Compared to typical small group practices (5–12 providers) and solo practitioners in the Inland Empire, Thrive's scale, multidisciplinary staffing, evaluation infrastructure, and insurance network breadth position it in the top tier of private behavioral health organizations in the region. Internal benchmarks rate the organization at 5.0 stars for multidisciplinary coverage, insurance accessibility, and child/adolescent services.

Strategic Outlook

Thrive Psychological Services remains committed to expanding provider recruitment, increasing evaluation throughput, strengthening payer partnerships, enhancing technology integration, and improving coordinated case review processes. The organization continues to address the regional behavioral health access gap through accessible, evidence-based care.

For referrals or more information, contact Thrive Psychological Services at (909) 295-5805, [email protected], or visit www.thrivepsychservices.org.

About Thrive Psychological Services

Thrive Psychological Services is a comprehensive private behavioral health group practice headquartered in Ontario, CA, serving the Inland Empire (Riverside and San Bernardino Counties). TPS provides outpatient therapy, psychological evaluations, and psychiatric medication management to children, adolescents, adults, and families. The practice accepts IEHP, Kaiser, Anthem, Aetna, Health Net, and Blue Shield insurance plans.

Contact:

Thrive Psychological Services

3333 Concours St. Bldg 8

Ontario, CA 91764

Phone: (909) 295-5805

Fax: (909) 235-6019

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.thrivepsychservices.org

Media Contact

Mina Youssef, Thrive Psychological Services, 1 9092955805, [email protected], thrivepsychservices.org

